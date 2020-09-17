The Nintendo 3DS has now been discontinued

Nintendo has updated it’s Japanese website to display a notice regarding the production of the Nintendo 3DS. It’s been discontinued.

The note says ‘Manufacturing of the entire Nintendo 3DS family of consoles has been discontinued.” This notice sits above all the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS models available at the moment. That’s the New Nintendo 3DL XL, New Nintendo 2DS LL and Nintendo 2DS.

The Nintendo 3DS launched in Japan first on February 26th, 2011. We wouldn’t get the console until March 31st. Remember when Nintendo regional launches?

The system launched for $349.95 but it wasn’t long until the price was slashed because of poor sales. Things improved, and then in 2014, Nintendo then launched the “New Nintendo 3DS and New Nintendo 3DS XL”. It featured a much improved 3D feature with face tracking. It was also the first and only time we’ve got our very own Australian Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo as of June 30th, 2020 sold 75.87 million Nintendo 3DS consoles (including the New and 2DS models) in just under a decade. 384.07 million games have also been sold.

Earlier in the year, we wrote a series of articles paying thanks to the Nintendo 3DS. what a good time to read them again (or maybe for the first time).

The discontinuation notice was spotted by Japanese Nintendo.