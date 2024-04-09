The monster-collecting, deck-building Dicefolk coming to Switch in 2024

The monster-collecting, deck-building Dicefolk is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Developed by LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, it combines dice-rolling and battling monsters.

In Dicefolk, take full control of each combat encounter by not only guiding your own team’s turns, but the turns of adversaries as well. This mechanic elevates the level of strategy in each fight, transforming dice into tactical tools for success in battle. Be mindful of the dice faces you choose and the order they’re activated in, as they impact the abilities both your team and your enemies can use.

Begin your quest in Dicefolk as a Chimera Summoner, encountering a myriad of formidable creatures that are recruitable to join your team. Cultivate connections and befriend powerful companions to accompany you on your journey. Keep in mind all of your Chimeras’ abilities to fully utilize your team’s strengths. With over 100 creatures and items to collect, the bounds of strategic possibility for your journey feel endless.



In Dicefolk’s vibrant world, humanity is on the brink of extinction thanks to Salem, a sorcerer who has ordered magical beasts called Chimeras to turn against all humans. Enter Alea, a young Dicefolk hero who learns she can use her powers to befriend Chimeras with the magic of her dice. With the knowledge of her new powers, Alea sets out on her quest to stop Salem and free her land from its grasp.