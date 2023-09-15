The Jackbox Party Pack 10 unboxes a new trailer

Advertisement

There’s another instalment in the Jackbox Party Pack coming soon, the series is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary with you guessed it – Jackbox Party Pack 10.

There’s five new games in this one, a sequel to a Jackbox favourite and four brand new games as well. Here’s what’s included.

Tee K.O 2 (Drawing, Writing): In Tee K.O. 2, return to T-Shirt Island, where the most hardened warriors in the world compete in a deadly fighting tournament. The drawing finger – not the fist – decides the victory! Tee K.O. 2 supports 3-8 players.

(Drawing, Writing): In Tee K.O. 2, return to T-Shirt Island, where the most hardened warriors in the world compete in a deadly fighting tournament. The drawing finger – not the fist – decides the victory! Tee K.O. 2 supports 3-8 players. FixyText (Writing, Teamwork): FixyText is the Wild West of text-editing. In this chaotic game, everyone’s in a group chat, typing all at once to make the most memorable statement. And there’s no delete key. Take that auto-correct! FixyText supports 3-8 players.

(Writing, Teamwork): FixyText is the Wild West of text-editing. In this chaotic game, everyone’s in a group chat, typing all at once to make the most memorable statement. And there’s no delete key. Take that auto-correct! FixyText supports 3-8 players. Hypnotorious (Hidden Identity, Roleplaying): Hypnotorious is a game with secret roles, tentative alliances and of course, silly answers to ridiculous questions. Who is on your side? Hypnotorious supports 4-8 players.

(Hidden Identity, Roleplaying): Hypnotorious is a game with secret roles, tentative alliances and of course, silly answers to ridiculous questions. Who is on your side? Hypnotorious supports 4-8 players. Timejinx (Trivia): In Timejinx, you’re a time traveller from the future competing in a high-stakes trivia night. Save your current timeline by answering questions about the past. Timejinx supports 1-8 players.

(Trivia): In Timejinx, you’re a time traveller from the future competing in a high-stakes trivia night. Save your current timeline by answering questions about the past. Timejinx supports 1-8 players. Dodo Re Mi (Music, Teamwork): In Dodo Re Mi, your phone is your instrument. You and your flock must make music together to escape the hungry jungle plant. Dodo Re Mi supports 1-9 players.

There’s no firm release date for this one yet, aside from later this year – but we’re told something may be happening at PAX Australia on October 6th to 8th, so we might not have long to wait to find out.