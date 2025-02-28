First game ‘Super Soccer’ set to be removed from Nintendo Switch Online

Advertisement

Nintendo is known for gradually adding games to the Nintendo Switch Online service, but until now, they’ve never removed any since the program’s launch in 2018.

However, Nintendo has announced that the Spike Chunsoft-published game Super Formation Soccer (known as Super Soccer in some regions) will be removed from the service on March 28, 2025. This announcement has been made so far only in Japan and Korea, and we don’t yet know whether the game will be removed from other regions as well.

While titles and films being removed from subscription and streaming services isn’t new, this marks the first time it’s happened with Nintendo Switch Online. It serves as a reminder that nothing is permanent when you’re subscribing to such services. It’s happened once, and no doubt, it will happen again in the future.