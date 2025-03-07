Donkey Kong 94, Mario’s Picross out now on Nintendo Switch Online

Advertisement

After long last, Donkey Kong (94) has made its way to Nintendo Switch Online and it’s available right now. Also good, but as exciting is Mario’s Picross which is still fun.

Donkey Kong on the Game Boy is a hidden gem, and by that we mean, you start playing it and it seems just like a Game Boy version of Donkey Kong. Play past the original stages though and the game opens up into one of the systems best puzzlers. There’s then 97 stages of more Mario vs Donkey Kong style gameplay, if you’ve ever wondered where they got that idea from. It’s this!

Donkey Kong and Mario’s Picross are out now for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.