Switch Online adds four SNES games next week, including two Nobunaga’s Ambition titles
Advertisement
A bunch of Nintendo and Koei Tecmo staff went to a pub last week*, and now we have four new Koei Tecmo SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on March 28th.
Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Water: New Horizons are the four new games, and boy do they have some epic box art.
Kind of odd to have a SNES drop a week later, usually they just plop onto the service – but four games, that’s a pretty good update.
*This is a lie
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
67%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
33%
You might also like
MORE
Comments