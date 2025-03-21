0

Switch Online adds four SNES games next week, including two Nobunaga’s Ambition titles

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 21, 2025
A bunch of Nintendo and Koei Tecmo staff went to a pub last week*, and now we have four new Koei Tecmo SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on March 28th.

Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Water: New Horizons are the four new games, and boy do they have some epic box art.

Kind of odd to have a SNES drop a week later, usually they just plop onto the service – but four games, that’s a pretty good update.

*This is a lie

