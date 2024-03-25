Target’s Magic Toy sale has great deals on Peach, Pokémon TCG, LEGO and more
It’s almost Easter, and school holidays time so naturally it’s time for some toy sales. Target has theirs on now, starting from today and has some good deals on games, but more on LEGO and Pokémon TCG as well. Even a couple of the newly released Animal Crossing LEGO is discounted.
Here’s what we’ve found;
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch OLED – $499 (Was $539) – Link
- Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle – $445 (Was $469) – Link
- Princess Peach Showtime – $60 (Was $69) – Link
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $60 (Was $69) – Link
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $60 (Was $69) – Link
Pokémon TCG
- Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Booster – $6 (Was $7) – Link
- Scarlet & Violet Eraser Blister – $10 (Was $20) – Link
- ex Battle Deck Chien-Pao ex or Tinkaton – $10 (Was $20) – Link
- Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift 3 Pack Blister – $11 (Was $22) – Link
- $3.66 a pack
- ex Box Roaring Moon ex Box or Iron Valiant – $22 (Was $44) – Link
- ex Box Oinkologne – $22 (Was $44) – Link
- Paldea Legends Tin (Assorted) – $28 (Was $40) – Link
- Scarlet & Violet 4.5 Paldean Fates Tin (Assorted) – $28 (Was $40) – Link
- Collector Chest – Assorted – $30 (Was $60) – Link
- Miraidon Ex League Battle Deck – $30 (Was $60) – Link
Animal Crossing / Mario LEGO
- LEGO Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities – $21.60 (Was $27) – Link
- LEGO Animal Crossing Julian’s Birthday Party – $15.20 (Was $19) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car – $39.20 (Was $49) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop Expansion Set – $21.60 (Was $27) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set – $9.60 (Was $12) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set – $24 (Was $30) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure Expansion Set – $58.40 (Was $73) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course – $71.20 (Was $89) – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Character Packs – Series 6 (random) – $7.20 (Was $9) – Link
Others
- PlayStation 5 Slim – $685 (Was $799) – Link
