Target’s Magic Toy sale has great deals on Peach, Pokémon TCG, LEGO and more

Advertisement

It’s almost Easter, and school holidays time so naturally it’s time for some toy sales. Target has theirs on now, starting from today and has some good deals on games, but more on LEGO and Pokémon TCG as well. Even a couple of the newly released Animal Crossing LEGO is discounted.

Here’s what we’ve found;

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch OLED – $499 (Was $539) – Link

(Was $539) – Link Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle – $445 (Was $469) – Link

Princess Peach Showtime – $60 (Was $69) – Link

(Was $69) – Link Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $60 (Was $69) – Link

(Was $69) – Link Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $60 (Was $69) – Link

Pokémon TCG

Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Booster – $6 (Was $7) – Link

(Was $7) – Link Scarlet & Violet Eraser Blister – $10 (Was $20) – Link

(Was $20) – Link ex Battle Deck Chien-Pao ex or Tinkaton – $10 (Was $20) – Link

(Was $20) – Link Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift 3 Pack Blister – $11 (Was $22) – Link

(Was $22) – Link $3.66 a pack

ex Box Roaring Moon ex Box or Iron Valiant – $22 (Was $44) – Link

(Was $44) – Link ex Box Oinkologne – $22 (Was $44) – Link

(Was $44) – Link Paldea Legends Tin (Assorted) – $28 (Was $40) – Link

(Was $40) – Link Scarlet & Violet 4.5 Paldean Fates Tin (Assorted) – $28 (Was $40) – Link

(Was $40) – Link Collector Chest – Assorted – $30 (Was $60) – Link

(Was $60) – Link Miraidon Ex League Battle Deck – $30 (Was $60) – Link

Animal Crossing / Mario LEGO

LEGO Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities – $21.60 (Was $27) – Link

(Was $27) – Link LEGO Animal Crossing Julian’s Birthday Party – $15.20 (Was $19) – Link

(Was $19) – Link LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car – $39.20 (Was $49) – Link

(Was $49) – Link LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop Expansion Set – $21.60 (Was $27) – Link

(Was $27) – Link LEGO Super Mario Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set – $9.60 (Was $12) – Link

(Was $12) – Link LEGO Super Mario Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set – $24 (Was $30) – Link

(Was $30) – Link LEGO Super Mario Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure Expansion Set – $58.40 (Was $73) – Link

(Was $73) – Link LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course – $71.20 (Was $89) – Link

(Was $89) – Link LEGO Super Mario Character Packs – Series 6 (random) – $7.20 (Was $9) – Link

Others