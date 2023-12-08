Tales of Kenzera: ZAU coming to Switch in 2024

Advertisement

A brand new EA Originals’ release was announced at The Game Awards, and it’s one of the few games there that is actually coming to the Switch. Tales Kenner: ZAU, is a new game from Surgent Studios, and has an amazing art style.

Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss. Wield powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat and become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer. Discover a rich universe with untold lore of chaos and order and journey through mystical 2.5D realms awash with color and depth, emboldened by multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s enchanting original score.

Tales Kenner: ZAU is out April 23rd, 2024.