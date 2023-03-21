6196
Shock: EB Games’ latest sale has some great Nintendo Switch deals

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 21, 2023

It’s no surprise that EB Games would be having a sale. But what is surprising is that a number of really good, and expensive games that were released last year are heavily discounted.

A bunch of releases that were $84.95 from last year, and even some from this year are now 20%+ percent off. There’s also a raft of smaller titles discounted as well, Amazon is also matching some so if you’ve got Prime you could get them shipped to you free.

Here’s what we’ve found.

NowWas% OffAmazon
Mario Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gold Edition$79.00$119.9534%$64.95
Sonic Frontiers$69.00$99.9531%$69
Persona 5 Royal$69.00$99.9531%$69
Lets Sing 2023 2 Mic Bundle$69.00$99.9531%
Dragon Quest Treasures$69.00$84.9519%
Crisis Core Final Fantasy Vii Reunion$69.00$89.9523%$69
Lets Sing Abba Game 2 Mic Pack$69.00$99.9531%
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe$59.00$79.9526%
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series$59.00$69.9516%
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe$59.00$79.9526%$58.99
Theatrhythm ~ Final Bar Line$59.00$84.9531%$59
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga$59.00$89.9534%
Super Mario 3D World Bowsers Fury$59.00$79.9526%$59
Super Mario Maker 2$59.00$79.9526%
Super Mario Odyssey$59.00$79.9526%$58
Octopath Traveler Ii$59.00$84.9531%$59
Into The Breach$49.00$49.952%
Jojo Siwa Worldwide Party$49.00$69.9530%
Temtem$49.00$79.9539%$49
Tactics Ogre Reborn$49.00$69.9530%
Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising$49.00$69.9530%
Overcooked All You Can Eat$49.00$69.9530%
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$49.00$59.9518%$43
Yum Yum Cookstar$49.00$59.9518%
Subnautica Subnautica Below Zero$49.00$69.9530%
Stardew Valley$49.00$69.9530%
Mario Rabbids Sparks Of Hope$49.00$79.9539%$48
The Diofield Chronicle$49.00$84.9542%
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection$49.00$79.9539%
Gang Beasts$49.00$69.9530%
Wreckfest$49.00$59.9518%$49
Horse Tales Emerald Valley Ranch$49.00$79.9539%
Rune Factory 5$49.00$59.9518%
Harvestella$49.00$84.9542%
Miraculous Rise Of The Sphinx$49.00$69.9530%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$49.00$59.9518%
Among Us Crewmate Edition$49.00$69.9530%
Spongebob Squarepants The Cosmic Shake$49.00$59.9518%$49
Team Sonic Racing$49.00$59.9518%
Mario Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition$49.00$79.9539%
Little Nightmares 2$49.00$69.9530%
Redout 2 Deluxe Edition$49.00$69.9530%
Pac Man World Re Pac$49.00$69.9530%
Horse Club Adventures 2 Hazelwood Stories$49.00$59.9518%
Sifu Vengeance Edition$49.00$79.9539%$39
Cricket 22$49.00$69.9530%
Digimon Survive$49.00$89.9546%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection$49.00$69.9530%$49
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slimetime Speedway$49.00$69.9530%
Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition$49.00$59.9518%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Digital Download$49.00$79.9539%
Little Friends Dogs Cats$49.00$69.9530%
Doraemon Story Of Seasons Friends Of The Great Kingdom$49.00$89.9546%
Are You Smarter Than A 5Th Grader$39.00$49.9522%
Slaycation Paradise$39.00$39.952%
Lets Build A Zoo$39.00$49.9522%
NBA 2K23$39.00$89.9557%
Paw Patrol Adventure City Calls$39.00$49.9522%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$39.00$49.9522%
My Little Pony A Maretime Bay Adventure$39.00$69.9544%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$39.00$59.9535%
Lego Harry Potter Collection$39.00$59.9535%
Thems Fightin Herds Deluxe Edition$39.00$49.9522%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredders Revenge$39.00$59.9535%
Lego DC Super Villains$39.00$49.9522%
Gear Club Unlimited 2 Definitive Edition$39.00$59.9535%
The House Of The Dead Remake$39.00$59.9535%
Paw Patrol Grand Prix$39.00$69.9544%
Spongebob Squarepants Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated$39.00$49.9522%
Sonic Mania Plus$39.00$49.9522%
The Outbound Ghost$39.00$49.9522%
DC League Of Superpets The Adventures Of Krypto And Ace$39.00$69.9544%
Dragons Legends Of The Nine Realms$39.00$69.9544%
My Friend Peppa Pig$39.00$49.9522%
Star Wars Racer Commando Combo$39.00$49.9522%
Two Point Campus Enrolment Edition$39.00$59.9535%
Lets Sing 2023$39.00$59.9535%
New Tales From The Borderlands Deluxe Edition$39.00$79.9551%
Sonic Forces$39.00$59.9535%
Lego The Incredibles$39.00$49.9522%
30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 1$39.00$49.9522%
Assassins Creed Rebel Edition$39.00$49.9522%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2$39.00$49.9522%
Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection$39.00$49.9522%
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2$39.00$59.9535%
Oddworld Collection$39.00$79.9551%
Lets Sing Abba$39.00$59.9535%
XIII$39.00$59.9535%
The Smurfs Mission Vileaf Smurftastic Edition$39.00$59.9535%
My Universe Pet Clinic Cats Dogs$39.00$49.9522%
New Joe Mac Caveman Ninja T Rex Edition$39.00$59.9535%
Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx$39.00$49.9522%
Farming Simulator 20$39.00$49.9522%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$39.00$49.9522%
Mortal Kombat 11$39.00$49.9522%
Lego Brawls$39.00$69.9544%
My Universe Puppies And Kittens$39.00$59.9535%
Hot Wheels Unleashed$39.00$69.9544%
Autonauts$39.00$49.9522%
Severed Steel$39.00$49.9522%
Star Trek Prodigy Supernova$39.00$79.9551%
My Universe My Baby Dragon$39.00$59.9535%
Kao The Kangaroo$39.00$49.9522%
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl$39.00$69.9644%
Lego Jurassic World$39.00$59.9535%
Nier Automata The End Of Yorha Edition$39.00$54.9529%$39
It Takes Two$39.00$59.9535%
Spirit Luckys Big Adventure$29.00$49.9542%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered$29.00$39.9527%$29
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle$29.00$39.9527%
Fast Furious Spy Racers Rise Of Sh1Ft3R$29.00$39.9527%
Jumanji The Video Game$29.00$39.9527%
FIFA 23 No Legacy Edition$29.00$59.9552%
Olliolli World Digital Download$19.00$29.9537%
Snack World The Dungeon Crawl Gold$19.00$29.9537%
Oddballers$19.00$29.9537%
Cruisn Blast$19.00$59.9568%
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Digital Download$19.00$39.9552%
