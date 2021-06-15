Shin Megami Tensei V launches on Switch November 12

After accidentally leaking on Sega’s website last week, the latest game in the Shin Megami Tensei series finally has an official release date.

Nintendo and Atlus announced during their E3 Nintendo Direct presentation this morning that Shin Megami Tensei V will be launching worldwide on the 12th of November. The new game takes place in the ruined wasteland of Tokyo, not dissimilar to the recently remastered SMT3: Nocturne, and it looks great. It has all the SMT gameplay you know and love, plus a few slick new features that are sure to delight both longtime fans and newcomers to the series.

You can watch the full trailer below.