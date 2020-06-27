Shakedown Hawaii goes back in time and is coming to Wii and Wii U

In a surprising move, Shakedown Hawaii is coming to Wii and Wii U, yep, those platforms that we have not played in sometime, are getting new physical releases.

Last year, VBlank Entertainment, tweeted out the below image, teasing a 4:3 aspect ratio for the game and most people assumed it was a tease for an update the PC release, well today it was revealed, that was the Wii version.

There is a catch of course, there are only 3000 copies of the Wii game being made, so it is a limited item and they will only be available from the makers direct, all the details can be found here for that, but due to restrictions, the Wii version is Pal only.

The Wii version will go on sale on at 3am on July 10, but the Wii U version will release in August, an exact date has not been given for that. The Wii U version is American though, so if you order that, just keep it in mind, because while the Switch is region free, both the Wii and Wii U are not.