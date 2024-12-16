Sending the Switch off in style with this 2025 line up
Now say what you will, but we Nintendo fans have been after Switch 2, Super Switch, Switch Next, Switch whatever it is called, for a while now. With Nintendo currently unwilling to reveal any details, outside of it will be backwards compatible, we are left hoping for news.
But fret not fellow Switch gamers, there are still a number of games that are dated for release or expected to release in 2025, that should keep you busy for a while to come. So we thought it would be fun to do a quick wrap up of all the games, starting with those games that have release dates. Just for your reference, these will be in release date order.
January
- 7th – Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
- 10th – Freedom Wars Remastered
- 16th – Blade Chimera
- 16th – Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- 17th – Tales of Graces f Remastered
- 23rd – Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
- 23rd – Guilty Gear Strive
- 23rd – Ravenswatch
- 23rd – Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
- 28th – Cuisineer
- 28th – The Stone of Madness
- 28th – Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter
- 30th – Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2
- 30th – Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero
- 30th – Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- 31st – Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
February
- 4th – Rogue Waters
- 11th – Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- 13th – Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
- 13th – Slime Heroes
- 13th – Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- 14th – The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II
- 14th – Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered
- 20th – Godzilla Voxel Wars
- 17th – Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection
March
- 6th – Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- 11th – Maliki: Poison of the Past
- 20th – Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- 21st – Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
- 25th – Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
- 27th – Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark
April
- 10th – Star Overdrive
- 10th – All in Abyss: Judge the Fake
- 17th – Mandragora
- 24th – The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
Now all those dates above can shift, though unlikely, so be sure to keep aware of dates that may change.
But I hear you, that is only the first four months of the year, you want to know what games are coming later in the year. Well, we don’t know what dates the following games will release on, but we do know that they are all expected to release in 2025.
To keep things simple, this list is in alphabetical order and it will not be every single game, just the ones we think you will want to pay attention to.
- Arisen Force: Vonimir
- Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian
- Big Helmet Heroes
- Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection
- Bye Sweet Carole
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Carmen Sandiego
- Class of Heroes 3 Remaster
- Coffee Talk Tokyo
- Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean
- Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion
- Croc: Legend of the Gobbos
- Demonschool
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2
- despelote
- Discounty
- DoubleShake
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Fatal Run 2089
- Fate/Extra Record
- Fear Effect
- Fighting Force Collection
- Floatopia
- The Fox’s Way Home
- Glover
- Hunter × Hunter: Nen × Impact
- The Knightling
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st
- Little Nightmares III
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
- Lunar Remastered Collection
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Mio: Memories in Orbit
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Nocturnal II
- The Outbound Ghost: Reborn
- Paraside: Duality Unbound
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Ratatan
- Ritual of Raven
- Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International
- R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Rusty Rabbit
- Shadow Labyrinth
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
- Sky of Tides
- Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening
- Sunderfolk
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game
- Tomba! 2
- Tron: Catalyst
- Which Way Up: Galaxy Games
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade
So there we go, a whole lot of games to look forward to for Switch and hey, if the successor to the Switch is ever announced, all these games will work on that as well. Are there any games in the list that you are keen for, or is there one that we missed?