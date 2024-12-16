Sending the Switch off in style with this 2025 line up

Advertisement

Now say what you will, but we Nintendo fans have been after Switch 2, Super Switch, Switch Next, Switch whatever it is called, for a while now. With Nintendo currently unwilling to reveal any details, outside of it will be backwards compatible, we are left hoping for news.

But fret not fellow Switch gamers, there are still a number of games that are dated for release or expected to release in 2025, that should keep you busy for a while to come. So we thought it would be fun to do a quick wrap up of all the games, starting with those games that have release dates. Just for your reference, these will be in release date order.

January

7th – Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

10th – Freedom Wars Remastered

16th – Blade Chimera

16th – Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

17th – Tales of Graces f Remastered

23rd – Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

23rd – Guilty Gear Strive

23rd – Ravenswatch

23rd – Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

28th – Cuisineer

28th – The Stone of Madness

28th – Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter

30th – Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2

30th – Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

30th – Hello Kitty Island Adventure

31st – Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

February

4th – Rogue Waters

11th – Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

13th – Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

13th – Slime Heroes

13th – Urban Myth Dissolution Center

14th – The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

14th – Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered

20th – Godzilla Voxel Wars

17th – Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

March

6th – Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

11th – Maliki: Poison of the Past

20th – Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

21st – Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

25th – Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

27th – Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark

April

10th – Star Overdrive

10th – All in Abyss: Judge the Fake

17th – Mandragora

24th – The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy

Now all those dates above can shift, though unlikely, so be sure to keep aware of dates that may change.

But I hear you, that is only the first four months of the year, you want to know what games are coming later in the year. Well, we don’t know what dates the following games will release on, but we do know that they are all expected to release in 2025.

To keep things simple, this list is in alphabetical order and it will not be every single game, just the ones we think you will want to pay attention to.

Arisen Force: Vonimir

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian

Big Helmet Heroes

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Bye Sweet Carole

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Carmen Sandiego

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean

Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Demonschool

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

despelote

Discounty

DoubleShake

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Fatal Run 2089

Fate/Extra Record

Fear Effect

Fighting Force Collection

Floatopia

The Fox’s Way Home

Glover

Hunter × Hunter: Nen × Impact

The Knightling

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st

Little Nightmares III

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Lunar Remastered Collection

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Mio: Memories in Orbit

Mouse: P.I. for Hire

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Nocturnal II

The Outbound Ghost: Reborn

Paraside: Duality Unbound

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Ratatan

Ritual of Raven

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Rusty Rabbit

Shadow Labyrinth

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX

Sky of Tides

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening

Sunderfolk

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Tomba! 2

Tron: Catalyst

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade

So there we go, a whole lot of games to look forward to for Switch and hey, if the successor to the Switch is ever announced, all these games will work on that as well. Are there any games in the list that you are keen for, or is there one that we missed?