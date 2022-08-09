1580
Secret two player mode found in Super Punch-Out!! after 28 years

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 9, 2022

In this day and age of data-mining, it’s not often something stays hidden or secret in a game’s code. Now, 28 years after release someone has found a secret two player mode in the Super Nintendo title Super Punch-Out!!

The cheat code to unlock it was discovered by Unlisted Tweets on Twitter, the game already has cheats for other things but they’ve now discovered this two player mode. The cheats are pretty easy to do, but you’ll need two controllers to do it – obviously.

If you don’t have a SNES lying around, the mini SNES has Super Punch-Out!! as does Nintendo Switch Online, so you can try it out today!

