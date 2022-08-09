Secret two player mode found in Super Punch-Out!! after 28 years

In this day and age of data-mining, it’s not often something stays hidden or secret in a game’s code. Now, 28 years after release someone has found a secret two player mode in the Super Nintendo title Super Punch-Out!!

The cheat code to unlock it was discovered by Unlisted Tweets on Twitter, the game already has cheats for other things but they’ve now discovered this two player mode. The cheats are pretty easy to do, but you’ll need two controllers to do it – obviously.

At the title, hold Y+R, then press A or START. Following screen will appear instead or regular menus. Here you can select any character to fight a free single match. See, even fighters from SPECIAL CIRCUIT are available here. -> pic.twitter.com/Hh7AtPdTcK — Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

Even more, in this free match mode, at character info screen hold B+Y then press A or START. From now the CPU opponent can be controlled from JOYPAD2 so you can fight against a real person. — Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

If you don’t have a SNES lying around, the mini SNES has Super Punch-Out!! as does Nintendo Switch Online, so you can try it out today!