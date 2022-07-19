Screen Australia is supporting development of over 30 games, via the Games: Expansion Pack fund
Back in March of this year, Screen Australia announced that they were going to create the Games: Expansion Pack fund, totalling $3,000,000 in order to support the development of locally made titles and with that, they opened up applications to developers from across the country.
Over 100 applications were received for it and now 31 games have been selected, with a number of them aiming to release on Switch. Due to the quality of the applications and the diverse line-up being shown, the fund also saw an increase of an extra million dollars, bringing the total package to $4m.
Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA commented, “After strongly advocating for the reinstatement of the Australian Interactive Games Fund for many years, we thank The Minister for the Arts, the Hon Tony Burke MP and the Australian Government for their support of the highly creative and technically skilled video game industry. Games: Expansion Pack is directed toward emerging, or small to medium independent games studios. It was fantastic to see Screen Australia bolstering support to cater to the high demand and quality of applications for the initial round of funding.
“The Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) is also due to be introduced and legislated this financial year and is aimed at larger projects and studios. By assisting early career developers, products and studios through Games: Expansion Pack, the Albanese Government is set to facilitate support across the entire game development ecosystem. This will result in growth in employment, promotion of digital and screen skills development, plus increased revenue for the highly talented and reputable Australian game development industry.”
Here is the list of games and developers, as provided by Screen Australia, where the games are coming to Switch, for the full list, you can hit up the website here. The list is in alphabetical order, to make things easier:
A HALLOWEEN VALENTINE
- Developer: Things For Humans
- Genre Adventure, Puzzle, Music
- Platform PC, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis A Halloween Valentine is a pop-song puzzle adventure set in a haunted amusement park on Valentine’s Day.
DROS
- Developer: Emergeworlds Pty Ltd
- Genre Action, Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle
- Creative Director Ben Ward
- Producer Tim Molony
- Lead Programmer Deon Chique
- Platform PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis Enter a charming and vibrant world filled with adventure, puzzles, and lots of goo.
ENCHANTRESS
- Developer: Cactus Jam Games Pty Ltd
- Genre Adventure, Casual, Building/Crafting, Visual novel
- Platform Mobile, PC, Mac, Switch
- Synopsis The enchanting adventure of a young woman running a jewellery shop.
LEGEND OF VALLEY
- Developer: Shark Jump Pty Ltd
- Genre Action, Adventure
- Platform PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis Legend of Valley is a vibrant action-adventure game about exploring a dangerous and mysterious valley, and discovering the secrets of the past.
SCHRODINGER’S CAT BURGLAR
- Developer: Abandoned Sheep
- Genre Adventure, Puzzle
- Platform PC, Mac, Switch
- Synopsis When the world’s greatest cat burglar sneaks into a secret research facility she is caught in a quantum experiment and gains incredible quantum super powers. Now she must explore the facility from top to bottom to uncover the truth…
SERVONAUTS
- Developer: Maxart Pty Ltd
- Genre Action, Casual, Puzzle
- Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis As a goofy ‘Servonaut’, manage pipes and avoid hilarious fatalities to provide fuel, air and other necessities to visitors of your space gas station.
STARWISP HYPERDRIVE
- Developer: Ghost Cat Games
- Genre Adventure, Role-playing
- Platform PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis Starwisp Hyperdrive is a space exploration adventure role-playing game.
THE MASTER’S PUPIL
- Developer: Pat Naoum Games Pty Ltd
- Genre Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle
- Platform PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis A hand-painted 2D puzzle adventure game set inside the eye of the artist Monet.
UNTITLED
- Developer: Wombat Brawler Pty Ltd
- Genre Casual, Arcade
- Platform Mobile, PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch
- Synopsis Crash your way through crazy obstacle courses and create your own to challenge your friends!
A big congratulations to the above teams and the rest of them on the list, we can’t wait to see what the games you are making play like. Do any of those games above interest you? Be sure to let us know in the comments.