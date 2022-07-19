Screen Australia is supporting development of over 30 games, via the Games: Expansion Pack fund

Back in March of this year, Screen Australia announced that they were going to create the Games: Expansion Pack fund, totalling $3,000,000 in order to support the development of locally made titles and with that, they opened up applications to developers from across the country.

Over 100 applications were received for it and now 31 games have been selected, with a number of them aiming to release on Switch. Due to the quality of the applications and the diverse line-up being shown, the fund also saw an increase of an extra million dollars, bringing the total package to $4m.

Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA commented, “After strongly advocating for the reinstatement of the Australian Interactive Games Fund for many years, we thank The Minister for the Arts, the Hon Tony Burke MP and the Australian Government for their support of the highly creative and technically skilled video game industry. Games: Expansion Pack is directed toward emerging, or small to medium independent games studios. It was fantastic to see Screen Australia bolstering support to cater to the high demand and quality of applications for the initial round of funding. “The Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) is also due to be introduced and legislated this financial year and is aimed at larger projects and studios. By assisting early career developers, products and studios through Games: Expansion Pack, the Albanese Government is set to facilitate support across the entire game development ecosystem. This will result in growth in employment, promotion of digital and screen skills development, plus increased revenue for the highly talented and reputable Australian game development industry.”

Here is the list of games and developers, as provided by Screen Australia, where the games are coming to Switch, for the full list, you can hit up the website here. The list is in alphabetical order, to make things easier:

A HALLOWEEN VALENTINE

Developer: Things For Humans

Things For Humans Genre Adventure, Puzzle, Music

Adventure, Puzzle, Music Platform PC, PS5, Switch

PC, PS5, Switch Synopsis A Halloween Valentine is a pop-song puzzle adventure set in a haunted amusement park on Valentine’s Day.

DROS

Developer: Emergeworlds Pty Ltd

Emergeworlds Pty Ltd Genre Action, Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle

Action, Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle Creative Director Ben Ward

Ben Ward Producer Tim Molony

Tim Molony Lead Programmer Deon Chique

Deon Chique Platform PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch

PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch Synopsis Enter a charming and vibrant world filled with adventure, puzzles, and lots of goo.

ENCHANTRESS

Developer: Cactus Jam Games Pty Ltd

Cactus Jam Games Pty Ltd Genre Adventure, Casual, Building/Crafting, Visual novel

Adventure, Casual, Building/Crafting, Visual novel Platform Mobile, PC, Mac, Switch

Mobile, PC, Mac, Switch Synopsis The enchanting adventure of a young woman running a jewellery shop.

LEGEND OF VALLEY

Developer: Shark Jump Pty Ltd

Shark Jump Pty Ltd Genre Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Platform PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch Synopsis Legend of Valley is a vibrant action-adventure game about exploring a dangerous and mysterious valley, and discovering the secrets of the past.

SCHRODINGER’S CAT BURGLAR

Developer: Abandoned Sheep

Abandoned Sheep Genre Adventure, Puzzle

Adventure, Puzzle Platform PC, Mac, Switch

PC, Mac, Switch Synopsis When the world’s greatest cat burglar sneaks into a secret research facility she is caught in a quantum experiment and gains incredible quantum super powers. Now she must explore the facility from top to bottom to uncover the truth…

SERVONAUTS

Developer: Maxart Pty Ltd

Maxart Pty Ltd Genre Action, Casual, Puzzle

Action, Casual, Puzzle Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch Synopsis As a goofy ‘Servonaut’, manage pipes and avoid hilarious fatalities to provide fuel, air and other necessities to visitors of your space gas station.

STARWISP HYPERDRIVE

Developer: Ghost Cat Games

Ghost Cat Games Genre Adventure, Role-playing

Adventure, Role-playing Platform PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch Synopsis Starwisp Hyperdrive is a space exploration adventure role-playing game.

THE MASTER’S PUPIL

Developer: Pat Naoum Games Pty Ltd

Pat Naoum Games Pty Ltd Genre Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle

Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle Platform PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch

PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch Synopsis A hand-painted 2D puzzle adventure game set inside the eye of the artist Monet.

UNTITLED

Developer: Wombat Brawler Pty Ltd

Wombat Brawler Pty Ltd Genre Casual, Arcade

Casual, Arcade Platform Mobile, PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Mobile, PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch Synopsis Crash your way through crazy obstacle courses and create your own to challenge your friends!

A big congratulations to the above teams and the rest of them on the list, we can’t wait to see what the games you are making play like. Do any of those games above interest you? Be sure to let us know in the comments.