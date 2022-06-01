Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered coming to Switch

Square Enix has announced that a remastered Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. The game is a remaster of a PS2 game only released in Japan back in 2005. That game itself was a remaster of the original game from 1992.

Remasters all the way down.

The game is due out “Winter”, which means Summer for us – when we have a closer release window we’ll let you know.