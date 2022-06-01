335
0

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered coming to Switch

by Daniel VuckovicJune 1, 2022

Square Enix has announced that a remastered Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. The game is a remaster of a PS2 game only released in Japan back in 2005. That game itself was a remaster of the original game from 1992.

Remasters all the way down.

The game is due out “Winter”, which means Summer for us – when we have a closer release window we’ll let you know.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment