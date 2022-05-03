RIP: The Nintendo Experience at EB Games Swanston Street has closed
The closest thing to a Nintendo store in Australia has closed as of last weekend. The Nintendo Experience upstairs within EB Games Swanston Street in Victoria has all the stock removed, lights off, and the area is now roped off.
The area was used for Nintendo events, midnight launches, celebrity signings, tournaments, a museum and a retail spot, first opened on Saturday, December 6th, all the back in 2008. Thirteen years!
The upper level was filled with classic Nintendo consoles on display, a space to play games with friends or try out new games.
Countless games had midnight launches there, and even the voice of Mario himself, Charles Martinet, visited and signed autographs for fans. Even world records were set.
Revamped twice in its life, most recently in 2018 when the Switch launched, it’s been a Nintendo fans’ place to visit for a long time.
There’s been events for everything from the Wii, Wii U, DS, 3DS, and the Switch. Midnight launches for Wii Sports Resort, Skyward Sword, Super Mario 3D Land, nearly every Pokémon game, Mario Kart 8 (the first time) and more.
We’ve reached out to Nintendo to see why it’s been closed and if it is indeed closed forever.
Thanks to all who sent this in.