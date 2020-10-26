282
Reminder: The Splatoween 2020 Splatfest kicks off this weekend in Splatoon 2

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 26, 2020

It seems fitting that there’s another Platoon 2 Splatfest this weekend. After returning from the dead, Nintendo has hit replay on a number of classic Splatfests after originally saying support for Splatoon 2 was over.

This week’s one with Splatoween 2020 and not only are they doing the Splatfest again – they even made a new artwork as seen above. 

You can pick either Team Trick of Team Trick starting on October 30th. 

