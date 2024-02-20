qomp2 (Switch) Review

Advertisement

qomp2 is the sequel to 2021’s qomp and goes above and beyond its predecessor. The inventive and artistic puzzle-platformer, developed by Graphite Lab and published by Atari themselves, flips the script on 1972’s Pong, giving you control of the ball. Who’da thunk!

Dropping you into the world of qomp2, you’ll navigate labyrinths, solve puzzles and dodge hazards. And you’ll do all this with just two buttons! The A button pivots you either up or down 45° along your current trajectory. The ZR button gives you a little boost which can break blue objects, and acts as your interact button for select situations such as exiting black holes which stop you mid-air, or activating latches for locked doors.

Outside of these interactions, your ball is in a perpetual state of motion, from either left-to-right or vice versa. For the completionists/masochists there’s a collectable token per level, and paired with the obstacles and constant movement, you’ll definitely be kept on your toes. Similar to when I played Super Meat Boy, I was able to easily snag some of the earlier tokens and felt real smug, until the later ones started kicking my butt and I had to skip some for the sake of finishing the stage. Unlike Super Meat Boy however you do have the luxury of mid-stage checkpoints. And thank goodness ‘cos it gets damn tricky. Not to mention the brilliant yet brutal boss battles.

Despite a framerate drop on one stage, and a respawn issue with a particular checkpoint on another, the game ran pretty perfectly. I did have a gripe with one water stage, wherein the need to boost and also dive with the ZR button overlapped a bit too much, but I was able to adapt with a bit of trial and error.

Graphite Lab have crafted something really special on the foundation of a classic. A tight puzzle-platformer with an unique and expertly executed premise, qomp2 is a stroke of genius 50 years in the making.

Rating: 4.5/5