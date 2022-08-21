Pokémon World Championships 2022 ends with new Scarlet & Violet video, TCG set & more

Revealed during the Pokémon World Championships 2022 Closing Ceremony was a spattering of new information for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. On theme they were mostly changes to the competitive play with new items promising to mix things up.

The new items include the Mirror Herb, Covert Cloak, and Loaded Dice. We also got to look again at a Pokémon Terastallizing and when it changes type how it can look different.

A new Pokémon, Cyclizar was also revealed this Dragon/Normal type looks suspiciously like the Pokémon on Scarlet and Violet boxes…

Pokémon Worlds was also confirmed to be heading to Yokohama, Japan for 2023. It’s the first time Worlds will be in Japan as well.

For TCG fans the next series of cards were revealed with ex cards returning all revamped. There was even a tease of some crystal cards.

Two Aussies were runners up in the VGC championships, with Kiara N. (below on left) taking becoming the Junior runner up, and Nicholas K. (on right) in the Seniors. Nicholas was previously the Juniors champion in 2017.