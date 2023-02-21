Pokémon Presents presentation set for early next week
The Pokemon Company has confirmed a new Pokemon Presents presentation for 2023. It’ll be next week on Monday or Tuesday depending on where you are in Australia. So technically after Pokemon day, but still it might be worth staying up.
It’ll have 20 minutes of Pokemon-related goodness, it could range from anything game related to TCG, anime, products and more. Here’s when you’ll need to be up.
- Perth – Monday, 27 Feb 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Tuesday, 28 Feb 2023 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin – Tuesday, 27 Feb 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Tue, 28 Feb 2023 at 12:00 midnight AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Tuesday, 28 Feb 2023 at 1:00 am AEDT
Here’s the teaser, and where to watch.
The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023
Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉
📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8
