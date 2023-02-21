Pokémon Presents presentation set for early next week

The Pokemon Company has confirmed a new Pokemon Presents presentation for 2023. It’ll be next week on Monday or Tuesday depending on where you are in Australia. So technically after Pokemon day, but still it might be worth staying up.

It’ll have 20 minutes of Pokemon-related goodness, it could range from anything game related to TCG, anime, products and more. Here’s when you’ll need to be up.

Here’s the teaser, and where to watch.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉



📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8