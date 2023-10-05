Over 800 games discounted in the Indie Gems Switch eShop Sale

Advertisement

It felt like this was coming, the last few weeks for discounts on the eShop have been dire. Now Nintendo’s dropped a Indie Gems Sale on us and in amongst the 800 odd games there are really some gems. Who would have thought?

We’ll give you the list of Nintendo’s highlights, and we’ll dig through the list a bit more for anything we think are great – or at least great discounts.

Nintendo’s Higlights

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $7.49 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $7.00 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Wartales (Shiro Games) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

Vooks’ Highlights

✚ Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Cat Quest II (Kepler Interactive) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $3.27 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 87% off

✚ Moving Out & Moving out 2 Bundle (Team17) – $51.71 (Usually $68.95, ends 25/10) – 25% off

✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $23.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 15/10) – 31% off

✚ Road 96 (PLAION) – $7.49 (Usually $29.96, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/10) – 42% off

✚ Wargroove (Chucklefish) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 19/10) – 60% off

And the rest….

✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ 12 orbits (Roman Uhlig) – $1.50 (Usually $2.49, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 17/10) – 70% off

✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ 7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ 7 Horizons (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 85% off

✚ 80 DAYS (inkle) – $10.97 (Usually $18.29, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ 9 in 1 Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ A Good Snowman is Hard to Build (Draknek) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ A Hat in Time (Humble Games) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ A Memoir Blue (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.19 (Usually $10.95, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/10) – 40% off

✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $6.81 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ AXS (Max Interactive Studio) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Ace Invaders (Max Interactive Studio) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics (Ripstone Publishing) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Across the Grooves (Nova-box) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Adopt an Animal Near Me (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Aegis Defenders (Humble Games) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Aery – Calm Mind 3 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Aground (Whitethorn Digital) – $10.37 (Usually $17.29, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Aka (NEOWIZ) – $13.44 (Usually $19.20, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Akinofa (Pixel Lantern) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/11) – 60% off

✚ Akka Arrh (Atari) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Alchemist Adventure (Supergg.com) – $8.68 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure (Limited Run Games) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 11/10) – 50% off

✚ Along the Edge (Nova-box) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Aloof (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/11) – 90% off

✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $9.75, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs (Strange Scaffold) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ An American Werewolf in L.A. (Aurita Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Another World (DIGITAL LOUNGE) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Antiquia Lost (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Archvale (Humble Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Asdivine Kamura (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Ash of Gods: The Way (AurumDust) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 15% off

✚ Ashen (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.49 (Usually $53.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Attentat 1942 (Charles Games) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Azure Saga: Pathfinder DELUXE Edition (Toge Productions) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ B.ARK (TicToc Games) – $3.79 (Usually $12.65, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/10) – 75% off

✚ BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1 (McPeppergames) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ BLACK BIRD (Onion Games) – $16.79 (Usually $23.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ BOMBFEST (Whitethorn Digital) – $3.70 (Usually $18.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 60% off

✚ Backgrounds for life (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Balloon Girl (Nerdvision Games) – $8.04 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Bamerang (Lululu Entertainment) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $2.89 (Usually $28.95, ends 24/10) – 90% off

✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 08/10) – 60% off

✚ Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/11) – 60% off

✚ Basketball Club Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (DANGEN Entertainment) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Battle Calculator (Blacksmith DoubleCircle) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 60% off

✚ Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $14.24 (Usually $18.99, ends 15/10) – 25% off

✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Best Day Ever (REROLLED STUDIO) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Big Crown: Showdown (Fireshine Games) – $3.49 (Usually $13.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack (McPeppergames) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun (McPeppergames) – $55.00(Usually $110.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Black Book (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ Blackmoor 2 (Four Fats) – $5.85 (Usually $6.50, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Blackwind (Blowfish Studios) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Bloodroots (Paper Cult) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Bloodwash (Puppet Combo) – $11.59 (Usually $14.49, ends 11/10) – 20% off

✚ Bonfire Peaks (Draknek) – $15.12 (Usually $25.20, ends 10/10) – 40% off

✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $2.90 (Usually $18.99, ends 22/10) – 85% off

✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Breathedge (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Brick Breaker Ball Shooter (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Broken Lines (Supergg.com) – $7.59 (Usually $37.95, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse (Revolution) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $23.62 (Usually $26.25, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Buissons (Seaven Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ CRASH: Autodrive (Studio Nightcap) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/10) – 80% off

✚ Cabin Fever (Sad Panda Studios) – $10.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/10) – 15% off

✚ Café Enchanté (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Calm Waters (Tayanna Studios) – $9.52 (Usually $19.05, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Calturin (Samustai) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Can’t Drive This (Pixel Maniacs) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Cannon Brawl (BlitWorks) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Captain Cat (Hidden Trap) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Carcassonne (Twin Sails) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Cards of the Dead (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Carto (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 60% off

✚ Cat Quest (Kepler Interactive) – $4.65 (Usually $15.50, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Cat Quest II (Kepler Interactive) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Catan (Twin Sails) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 45% off

✚ Catastronauts (Inertiasoft) – $5.74 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Catie in MeowmeowLand (Blowfish Studios) – $8.97 (Usually $17.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Chameleon (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Charge Kid (Pineapple Works) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Chess Ultra (Ripstone Publishing) – $5.82 (Usually $16.65, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Chompy Chomp Chomp Party (Utopian Sandwich) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 66% off

✚ ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Circuits (Hidden Trap) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Classic Snake Adventures (Crazysoft) – $9.34 (Usually $13.35, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Clea (Sekai Games) – $15.70 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 30% off

✚ Clea 2 (Sekai Games) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/10) – 30% off

✚ Clunky Hero (chaosmonger studio) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Collar X Malice (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Collar X Malice -Unlimited- (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Connect Bricks (Alcyone Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.98, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game (Alcyone Studio) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Constructor Plus (System 3 Software) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $2.80 (Usually $21.60, ends 15/10) – 87% off

✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $3.27 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 87% off

✚ Cosmic Express (Draknek) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ Cosmic Star Heroine (Limited Run Games) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/10) – 50% off

✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/11) – 87% off

✚ Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $3.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 03/11) – 87% off

✚ Crawl (Powerhoof) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Crimzon Clover – World EXplosion (KOMODO) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Crossroad Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Cryogear (PolarityFlow,) – $10.50 (Usually $26.25, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Cuddly Forest Friends (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Cue Sports (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow,) – $7.14 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/10) – 66% off

✚ Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada – (Onion Games) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 80% off

✚ Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator (Midnight Works) – $1.50 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/10) – 92% off

✚ Death Mark (Aksys Games) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Death and Taxes (Pineapple Works) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition (Fulqrum Publishing) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Deep Space Shooter (Valkyrie Initiative) – $4.58 (Usually $5.95, ends 15/10) – 23% off

✚ Defend the Kingdom (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Derpy Conga (Giant Door) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/10) – 85% off

✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/11) – 90% off

✚ Disjunction (Fireshine Games) – $7.20 (Usually $24.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (Maze Theory) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins (Maze Theory) – $5.09 (Usually $16.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Dodgeball Academia (Humble Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Dokuro (SE Mobile and Online) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/10) – 71% off

✚ Dorfromantik (Toukana) – $20.69 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Doughlings: Arcade (HERO CONCEPT) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Doughlings: Invasion (HERO CONCEPT) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Dragon Audit (Archive Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (toydea) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle (Draknek) – $68.25 (Usually $105.00, ends 10/10) – 35% off

✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 80% off

✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Dungeon Village 2 (Kairosoft) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ Dungholes (Nerdvision Games) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Dyadic (Bearded Ants) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Egg Over It: Fall Flat from the Top (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Eldest Souls (United Label) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Elite Soldier Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Elliot (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Elta7 (BluSped Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $7.00 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Evan’s Remains (Whitethorn Digital) – $3.71 (Usually $9.29, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Evergate (PQube) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Evertried (DANGEN Entertainment) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Evil Inside (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Exodemon (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Extinction Eclipse (TuanisApps) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $42.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 20% off

✚ Fabled Lands (Prime Games) – $29.32 (Usually $34.50, ends 15/10) – 15% off

✚ Falling Out (Firestoke) – $10.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 45% off

✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- (qureate) – $2.47 (Usually $9.90, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Fantasy Tower Defense (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Faraday Protocol (Deck 13) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Farmslider (2Awesome Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 30% off

✚ Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Fulqrum Publishing) – $12.88 (Usually $42.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Fight’N Rage (BlitWorks) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Finding Paradise (X.D. Network) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/10) – 40% off

✚ Finger Football: Goal in One + Two (Bearded Ants) – $2.70 (Usually $5.40, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ FishWitch Halloween (Green Sauce Games) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Fishing Ducks (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Fishing Fighters (Aksys Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Flinthook (Tribute Games) – $12.81 (Usually $18.30, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Fobia (Eugene Lazebny) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Forager (Humble Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Forest Camp Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Forest Crash Party (APOLLŌN) – $20.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Forest Pop (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Forever Lost: Episode 1 (Glitch Games) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Forever Lost: Episode 2 (Glitch Games) – $4.20 (Usually $8.40, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Forklift Extreme (LMG) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Forklift Simulator (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ FruitFall Crush (System 3 Software) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Full Metal Furies (Cellar Door Games) – $4.59 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 80% off

✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $1.81 (Usually $6.60, ends 04/11) – 73% off

✚ GONNER2 (Raw Fury) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle (Raw Fury) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ GRIDD: Retroenhanced (Antab Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 22/10) – 40% off

✚ Galactic Wars EX (JanduSoft) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Gale of Windoria (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 35% off

✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Garden In! (Bonus Stage Publishing) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 40% off

✚ Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny (Mindscape) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Geography Quiz Festival: Guess the Countries (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DON’T NOD) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure (Stuck In Attic) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/10) – 35% off

✚ GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Gone Home (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/10) – 71% off

✚ Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/10) – 71% off

✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $7.73 (Usually $15.46, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Gravity Runner (Two Dog Games) – $4.35 (Usually $14.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Grimvalor (Direlight) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 80% off

✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/11) – 30% off

✚ Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition (Gambrinous) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Guns N’ Runs (PixelHeart) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli (Rogueside) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (Rogueside) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ HAUNTED: Halloween ’86 (Mega Cat Studios) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Hammerwatch (BlitWorks) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Hampuzz (orange) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $14.90 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Haven Park (Mooneye Studios) – $7.99 (Usually $12.95, ends 15/10) – 38% off

✚ Heart of the Woods (Sekai Games) – $19.12 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/10) – 25% off

✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Heaven’s Vault (inkle) – $14.39 (Usually $23.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Hermitage: Strange Case Files (Giiku Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Hero must die. Again (KOMODO) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/10) – 25% off

✚ Hidden Through Time (Rogueside) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Hindsight (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.29 (Usually $19.95, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa (Triple-I Games) – $4.72 (Usually $18.90, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Hope’s Farm (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 95% off

✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/10) – 70% off

✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Howloween Hero (Gossamer Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Hyper Echelon (GangoGames) – $12.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 83% off

✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ I Hate Running Backwards (Devolver Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $7.55 (Usually $12.59, ends 18/10) – 40% off

✚ IRONCAST (Ripstone Publishing) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ If Found… (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.95 (Usually $15.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Impossible Mission (System 3 Software) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Induction (Bryan Gale) – $3.23 (Usually $12.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Inertial Drift (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry (VG Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 80% off

✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 60% off

✚ Inked: A Tale of Love (Pixmain) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Into the Breach (Subset Games) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Ion Fury (Fulqrum Publishing) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Itadaki Smash (Selecta Play) – $12.20 (Usually $15.25, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/10) – 75% off

✚ Jack Move (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ James Pond Codename: RoboCod (System 3 Software) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ JanduSoft Games Bundle Vol. 1 (JanduSoft) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $4.51 (Usually $31.65, ends 04/11) – 86% off

✚ Jets’n’Guns (Rake in Grass) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Jets’n’Guns 2 (Rake in Grass) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Jewel Diamonds (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! (Mindscape) – $4.59 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses – (BottleCube) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/11) – 80% off

✚ Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf (Forge Reply) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Jumbo Airport Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ Jump, Step, Step (Hidden Trap) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 35% off

✚ KAUIL’S TREASURE (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $23.84 (Usually $28.05, ends 15/10) – 15% off

✚ Katana Kata (Samustai) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut (Raw Fury) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Kawaii Slime Arena (JanduSoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/11) – 30% off

✚ Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 15/10) – 41% off

✚ KeyWe (Fireshine Games) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 66% off

✚ Kholat (IMGN.PRO) – $6.76 (Usually $19.90, ends 10/10) – 66% off

✚ King Lucas (Hidden Trap) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Kitaria Fables (PQube) – $9.90 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ Krut: The Mythic Wings (Blowfish Studios) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™ (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $67.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ LEGO® Builder’s Journey (LEGO System) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Pixmain) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.95 (Usually $32.95, ends 15/10) – 61% off

✚ Laws of Machine (Badri Bebua) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/10) – 90% off

✚ Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Like No Other (Actoon Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Little Friends: Dogs & Cats (Fireshine Games) – $59.99 (Usually $79.99, ends 15/10) – 25% off

✚ Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure (Sonomio Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ LootLite (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 30% off

✚ Lost Ember (Mooneye Studios) – $11.24 (Usually $44.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Lost Ruins (DANGEN Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/10) – 75% off

✚ Lost in Harmony (PLAION) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $20.39 (Usually $33.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Lovecraft´s Untold Stories (Fulqrum Publishing) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Lover Pretend (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Lucid Cycle (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 80% off

✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 80% off

✚ MAGLAM LORD (PQube) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ MagiCat (Toge Productions) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Magic Card Tricks (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Magic World: Unravel the Magic (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Marooners (M2H) – $2.53 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/11) – 87% off

✚ Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape) – $5.74 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Max and the book of chaos (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Mayhem Brawler (HERO CONCEPT) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Melatonin (Half Asleep) – $17.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition (Tribute Games) – $16.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $3.66 (Usually $18.30, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Mimpi Dreams (Dreadlocks) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Mini Car Racing (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ MiniGolf Tour (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Minimal Move (TakoStudio) – $4.19 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Minoria (DANGEN Entertainment) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/10) – 40% off

✚ Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Mon Amour (Onion Games) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Moonscars (Humble Games) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Moonshades (Viktor Domonyi) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/11) – 72% off

✚ Morphite (Blowfish Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real Physics Fun 2D Arcade Speed Drive Dirt Racing Games (Alcyone Studio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ MouseBot: Escape from CatLab (Vector Unit) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Moving Out & Moving out 2 Bundle (Team17) – $51.71 (Usually $68.95, ends 25/10) – 25% off

✚ Munchkin: Quacked Quest (Twin Sails) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Mundaun (Annapurna Interactive) – $14.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Murder House (Puppet Combo) – $12.24 (Usually $15.30, ends 11/10) – 20% off

✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $5.03 (Usually $8.39, ends 02/11) – 40% off

✚ Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ My Dangerous Life (Giiku Games) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? (Sekai Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ My Little Universe (Saygames) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 10% off

✚ Mysterious Adventure of Michael (HUNTERS) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Mystic Fate (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game (Holy Cow Productions) – $4.27 (Usually $8.55, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ N++ (NPLUSPLUS) (Metanet Software) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ NEScape! (8 Bit Legit) – $2.86 (Usually $7.15, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ NUTS (Noodlecake) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Nail Salon: Style and Makeup Bag (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $11.05 (Usually $16.50, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Neon Drive (Fraoula) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $23.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 15/10) – 31% off

✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Newt One (Whitethorn Digital) – $3.98 (Usually $13.29, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Nexomon (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection (PQube) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Night Call (Raw Fury) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition (Limited Run Games) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/10) – 50% off

✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ No Straight Roads (Fireshine Games) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 66% off

✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $2.09 (Usually $34.90, ends 22/10) – 94% off

✚ Nova Lands (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Nurse Love Addiction (KOMODO) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Nurse Love Syndrome (KOMODO) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (SIGONO) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ OPUS: Rocket of Whispers (SIGONO) – $11.30 (Usually $16.15, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (SIGONO) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ OU (G-MODE) – $23.40 (Usually $29.25, ends 25/10) – 20% off

✚ Occultism Interrogation: The ritual of little nightmares (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Off And On Again (subSilico) – $4.62 (Usually $6.60, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Olympia Soirée (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ One Step From Eden (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Onirike (DevilishGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Ooblets (Glumberland) – $29.96 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Out There: Ω The Alliance (Raw Fury) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Out of Line (Hatinh Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Overboard! (inkle) – $11.39 (Usually $18.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ PI.EXE (Zenberry Games) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ PING REDUX (Nami Tentou) – $1.68 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ PUSS! (Samustai) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Panty Party (COSEN) – $4.38 (Usually $21.90, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Paradigm Paradox (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Parking Simulator (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Path to Mnemosyne (Hidden Trap) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Pato Box (Bromio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Personality and Psychology Premium (Crazysoft) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Pets No More (Purple Tree) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 40% off

✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Pictooi (Limited Run Games) – $6.87 (Usually $13.74, ends 11/10) – 50% off

✚ Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Pinball Big Splash (Max Interactive Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Piofiore: Episodio 1926 (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Piofiore: Fated Memories (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.04 (Usually $13.80, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.65 (Usually $7.05, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.22 (Usually $8.70, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.92 (Usually $13.65, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.45 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.08 (Usually $16.80, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series LAB (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.68 (Usually $9.60, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.45 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.51 (Usually $12.90, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter- (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.19 (Usually $15.45, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.72 (Usually $12.15, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $10.80, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/11) – 86% off

✚ Poker Club (Ripstone Publishing) – $18.31 (Usually $33.30, ends 15/10) – 45% off

✚ Polgar Magic Detective: Murder Mystery Journey (Cooking & Publishing) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Polygraph: Escape from the Lie Detector (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Potion Permit (PQube) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Pretty Princess Party (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Prodeus (Humble Games) – $26.21 (Usually $37.45, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Project Snaqe (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/10) – 75% off

✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ ProtoCorgi (PLAION) – $2.48 (Usually $9.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Puddle Knights (Lockpickle) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Pure Pool (Ripstone Publishing) – $7.34 (Usually $20.99, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Puzzle Cube: Magic Urbik Game (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $4.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Radical Rabbit Stew (Fireshine Games) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Rage in Peace (Toge Productions) – $5.39 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (PQube) – $17.32 (Usually $52.50, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (UFO Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 80% off

✚ Rakuen (Morizora Studios) – $22.40 (Usually $28.00, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Rally Racers (System 3 Software) – $10.79 (Usually $26.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Rampage Knights (Rake in Grass) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 90% off

✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (PLAION) – $2.69 (Usually $17.95, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Resolutiion (Deck 13) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Retro Machina (Supergg.com) – $8.68 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Ring of Pain (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Rip Them Off (Lozange Lab) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Rise of Insanity (Pineapple Works) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Rise of the Third Power (DANGEN Entertainment) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Risk System (Hidden Trap) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Rival Megagun (KOMODO) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ River City Girls (WayForward) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Road 96 (PLAION) – $7.49 (Usually $29.96, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Robo Revenge Squad (Mill Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Robotry! (Lockpickle) – $9.47 (Usually $18.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Rodent Warriors (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Romantic Date: The Perfect Boy (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Root Film (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Rubberduck Wave Racer (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Rush Rally Origins (Brownmonster) – $12.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Röki (United Label) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ STAY (Appnormals Team) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ STONE (Convict Games) – $7.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ SYMMETRY (IMGN.PRO) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 66% off

✚ Santa’s Holiday (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Saturday Morning RPG (Limited Run Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/10) – 50% off

✚ Saturnalia (Santa Ragione) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 45% off

✚ Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition (Limited Run Games) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 11/10) – 50% off

✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/10) – 42% off

✚ Scrapnaut (RockGame) – $14.31 (Usually $15.90, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.51 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/11) – 86% off

✚ SeaBed (Fruitbat Factory) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Seers Isle (Nova-box) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Serious Sam Collection (Devolver Digital) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WayForward) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ She and the Light Bearer (Toge Productions) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $13.78 (Usually $45.95, ends 02/11) – 70% off

✚ Shing! (We Dig Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 90% off

✚ Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Yacht Club Games) – $3.90 (Usually $13.00, ends 10/10) – 70% off

✚ Showtime: Vampire Diaries (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Silk (Huey Games) – $2.54 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 83% off

✚ Simple Mini Golf (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Sir Lovelot (pixel games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Skeletal Avenger (10tons) – $11.47 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $14.02 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/10) – 45% off

✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Sky Roll! (Entity3) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Slender: The Arrival (Blue Isle Studios) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Slipstream (BlitWorks) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis (Four Fats) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Smelter (DANGEN Entertainment) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Smoots Golf (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Smoots World Cup Tennis (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Smushi Come Home (Mooneye Studios) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 25% off

✚ Snake of Maths! Cool Education Game (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Snake vs Snake (Pretty Fly Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Sokobond (Draknek) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ Sokodice (The Socially Awkward Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Studios) – $4.42 (Usually $8.85, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition (Dumativa) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Soundboard: Buttons with Instant Sounds (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Soundfall (Noodlecake) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Space Commander: War and Trade (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/11) – 80% off

✚ Space Revenge (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Strange Scaffold) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition (Hidden Trap) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Spirit Hunter: NG (Aksys Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (Aksys Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Squabble (Atomic Realm) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Star Renegades (Raw Fury) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Outright Games) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $4.04 (Usually $13.49, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Starman (Nada Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/10) – 85% off

✚ Steel Assault (Tribute Games) – $14.69 (Usually $20.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow,) – $7.10 (Usually $20.90, ends 15/10) – 66% off

✚ Sticky Monsters (Alcyone Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Storm Tale 2 (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Storyteller (Annapurna Interactive) – $15.95 (Usually $21.95, ends 15/10) – 27% off

✚ Stray Cat Doors (PULSMO) – $2.54 (Usually $3.63, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Stray Cat Doors2 (PULSMO) – $7.71 (Usually $11.02, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Street Racer Underground (JanduSoft) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Summer Catchers (Noodlecake) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $25.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Super Bullet Break (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Super Drunken Guy (Nerdvision Games) – $7.03 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 33% off

✚ Super Dungeon Maker (Rokaplay) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Super Jumpy Ball (Pretty Fly Games) – $5.53 (Usually $7.90, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/10) – 70% off

✚ Super Putty Squad (System 3 Software) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Super Rebellion (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 25/10) – 85% off

✚ Super Skelemania (Hidden Trap) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 80% off

✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 23/10) – 80% off

✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Superola Champion Edition (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Supraland (Humble Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Svoboda 1945: Liberation (Charles Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/11) – 89% off

✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon (Ronimo Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/11) – 73% off

✚ TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Tails Noir (Raw Fury) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator (Midnight Works) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 80% off

✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (Hatinh Interactive) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/11) – 90% off

✚ Team Troopers (Kistler Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $23.90, ends 18/10) – 81% off

✚ Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive) – $6.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 74% off

✚ Temtem (Humble Games) – $41.07 (Usually $68.45, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ TerraTech (Payload Studios) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Tesla Force (10tons) – $11.65 (Usually $25.90, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ Tesla vs Lovecraft (10tons) – $10.34 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ Teslagrad (Rain) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $2.69 (Usually $22.49, ends 19/10) – 88% off

✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/10) – 75% off

✚ The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller (Tayanna Studios) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ The Eyes of Ara (100 Stones Interactive) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $2.94 (Usually $19.65, ends 25/10) – 85% off

✚ The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition (Limited Run Games) – $43.99 (Usually $54.99, ends 11/10) – 20% off

✚ The Journey Down Trilogy (BlitWorks) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ The Journey Down: Chapter One (BlitWorks) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ The Journey Down: Chapter Three (BlitWorks) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ The Journey Down: Chapter Two (BlitWorks) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off

✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Twin Sails) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ The Lost Cube (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ The Lost Labyrinth (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ The Magnificent Trufflepigs (AMC Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $2.71 (Usually $15.99, ends 15/10) – 83% off

✚ The Park (Funcom Oslo) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ The Sin (Valkyrie Initiative) – $7.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 23% off

✚ The Spectrum Retreat (Ripstone Publishing) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ The True (Badri Bebua) – $9.97 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ The Witch’s House MV (DANGEN Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Thea 2: The Shattering (RockGame) – $10.56 (Usually $26.40, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Thumper (Drool LLC) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/10) – 75% off

✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Tilt Pack (Supergg.com) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Titan Chaser (Samustai) – $2.09 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/10) – 40% off

✚ Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers (Four Fats) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Total Arcade Racing (Pretty Fly Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Townscaper (Raw Fury) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames) – $5.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ Tracks – Toybox Edition (Excalibur Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Treehouse Riddle (Fruitbat Factory) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ Tribal Pass (Samustai) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Trophy (8 Bit Legit) – $5.76 (Usually $14.40, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 (DIGITAL LOUNGE) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 2 (DIGITAL LOUNGE) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $16.39 (Usually $32.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $18.67 (Usually $54.94, ends 15/10) – 66% off

✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ UNREAL LIFE (Selecta Play) – $12.20 (Usually $15.25, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ UNSIGHTED (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $3.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 84% off

✚ Unblock Brick (Alcyone Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.98, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ (Sekai Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ Undead Horde (10tons) – $11.47 (Usually $25.49, ends 15/10) – 55% off

✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 40% off

✚ Unsouled (NEOWIZ) – $5.04 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Unspottable (GrosChevaux) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Valis II (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 25/10) – 10% off

✚ Valis III (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 25/10) – 10% off

✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 25/10) – 10% off

✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (Edia) – $47.65 (Usually $52.95, ends 25/10) – 10% off

✚ Valley (Blue Isle Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/10) – 90% off

✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $11.55 (Usually $33.99, ends 19/10) – 66% off

✚ Variable Barricade (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Venture Towns (Kairosoft) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Verdict Guilty (PixelHeart) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Vitamin Connection (WayForward) – $14.93 (Usually $29.87, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Void Bastards (Humble Games) – $14.83 (Usually $49.45, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Volleyball Trainer: The Legend of Sports (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ WAIFU IMPACT (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ WAKU WAKU SWEETS (Sonic Powered) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/11) – 90% off

✚ WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~ (Sekai Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Wand Wars (Moonradish) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Wandersong (Humble Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Wargroove (Chucklefish) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (Rogueside) – $18.99 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/10) – 34% off

✚ Warp Frontier (Brawsome) – $15.05 (Usually $21.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Warparty (Rogueside) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ West of Dead (Raw Fury) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Whack first! – Fight the moles (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ What The Zombies?! (Dawid Poleszczuk) – $1.50 (Usually $5.55, ends 15/10) – 73% off

✚ Where the Bees Make Honey (Whitethorn Digital) – $3.98 (Usually $13.29, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Wildfire (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Wildfrost (Chucklefish) – $26.55 (Usually $29.50, ends 15/10) – 10% off

✚ Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots) – $25.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 15/10) – 35% off

✚ Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo (Aksys Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Wizard of Legend (Humble Games) – $7.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Wizodd (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Wobbledogs (Secret Mode) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Words Puzzles 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 17/10) – 50% off

✚ Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ World Map: Crafted City Builder (Cooking & Publishing) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ World to the West (Rain) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 25/10) – 89% off

✚ Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 80% off

✚ Youropa (frecle) – $7.09 (Usually $21.50, ends 15/10) – 67% off

✚ Yumeutsutsu Re:After (KOMODO) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Yumeutsutsu Re:Master (KOMODO) – $48.75 (Usually $97.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ ZIC: Zombies in City (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relax (Cooking & Publishing) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Zeus Quest – The Rebirth of Earth (Crazysoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Zumba Blitz (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ fault – milestone one (Sekai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off

✚ moon (Onion Games) – $18.19 (Usually $25.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off