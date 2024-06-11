Nintendo Switch firmware 18.1.0 released, Twitter posting discontinued

Advertisement

As promised, Nintendo has now updated the Nintendo Switch firmware to remove the ability to post screenshots and video to Twitter. The move follows every other console maker as well. Splatoon 2 has also been updated to remove its social media features, and the ability to find friends via social networks has also been removed.

Here’s the full change notes:

The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration: The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu u to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed. The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.

The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

You’ll still be able to get your screenshots off the Nintendo Switch via a USB cable, removing the MicroSD card (when it’s off!) and using the inbuilt method using QR codes. Some really cool website wrote a guide about how to do all of that a while back.