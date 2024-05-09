Nintendo to remove Switch ability to share to Twitter from June 11th

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that from June 10th, 2024 you will no longer be able to share screenshots and videos directly from a Nintendo Switch to Twitter. You will also not be able to send friend requests to social media users via the Friend Suggestions feature.

Here’s the announcement from Nintendo Australia:

As of 11/06/2024*, it will no longer be possible to post screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Nintendo Switch’s Album, or send friend requests to social media users via the Friend Suggestions feature. Nintendo Australia’s Twitter

Nintendo also has stated that while the ability to post to Facebook will continue, it may be removed at a later date. Splatoon 3 will also be updated so that when screenshots are posted from the mailboxes in game they will be kept on Nintendo’s severs and no longer posted to Twitter. Splatoon 2 will also be updated as well.

You’ll still be able to get your screenshots off the Nintendo Switch via a USB cable, removing the MicroSD card (when it’s off!) and using the inbuilt method using QR codes. Some really cool website wrote a guide about how to do all of that a while back.

For full information about this change, see Nintendo’s website.

*In the US it will be the 10th of June due to time zone differences.