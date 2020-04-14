Switch firmware 10.0.0 update out now, adds full controller remapping
The last few Switch system updates have been a little lacklustre… but this time, Nintendo has brought the goods.
A new update is now available for the Nintendo Switch, adding a slew of new features including the option to transfer downloaded data like games and updates (but not save data) between the SD card and system at will — meaning you’ll no longer have to delete and redownload a game to move it to your SD card.
Perhaps more importantly, you can now fully remap any official Nintendo Switch controller at a system level, and even save those remappings as presets. That means you can set your A button to be your B button… or any other button at all. It’s pretty comprehensive.
There’s also a few small additions, like a few more user icons featuring characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons., you can read the full change notes below.
Ver. 10.0.0 (Released April 13, 2020)
Added a bookmark feature to News.
This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.
- A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.
- An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.
- News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.
Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.
- Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).
- Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.
Added an option to remap the controller buttons.
- Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.
- Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors.
- Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system.
- Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.
- This feature is not available for other controllers.
- On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.
Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.
- The options for “Display play activity to:” and “Delete Play Activity” have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.
Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.
- Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.
General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
Omg button mapping!!! I exclaimed out loud. I hope it lets you invert Y on the sticks. I had to do that at the firmware level my SN30 Pro+ in order to play Luigi’s Mansion. Ridiculous.
New thought! You could remap spin jump to A in Mario maker. Or the other way around for SMW ZR :O So many possibilities!!