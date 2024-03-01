Nintendo Download Updates (Week 9) Dream Forces
Holy moly, what a way to close out the month. There’s a lot out this week, and there’s a lot that’s actually good and worth a look at. Did everyone decide to release everything this week at a secret meet up or something?
First up BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2 finally makes its way to the Switch, it was over a decade ago we got this on the Wii U. The Nintendo 64 inspired Cavern of Dreams is another great looking 64-bit throwback. Cricket Through the Ages is a weird one, but one to look out for. Heavenly Bodies and We Need to Go Deeper both warrant at least a look at. PICROSS S+ brings all the Nintendo 3DS Picross action to the Switch finally. Ufouria 2: The Saga is adorable and we’ll have a review on that one soon. Last but not least is STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster which looks like another fine remaster by Nightdive. Hectic week.
This week’s highlights: BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien, Cavern of Dreams (review soon), Cricket Through the Ages (review soon), Heavenly Bodies, PICROSS S+, STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster, Ufouria 2: The Saga (review soon), We Need to Go Deeper