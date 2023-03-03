Nintendo Download Updates (Week 8) Ham Fisted
It’s a new month but put the wallet away maybe because there’s not much here yet – and March is a long month.
But if you had to buy something new, here’s maybe what you would do.
New release highlights: Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star if you really love Fitness Boxing or Fist of the North Star – if you like both, well what are you waiting for? Meg’s Monster looks super cute, and yeah – maybe we’ll see some Mario Day sales or something new next week.
✚ A Fox and His Robot – $99.95
✚ Aery – Calm Mind 3 – $14.99
✚ Afterthought – $22.99
✚ Arcade Archives SKY KID DX – $10.50
✚ Bonfire Peaks Complete Edition – $45.00
✚ BROK the InvestiGator – $27.99 (Usually $34.99)
✚ Chess Openings and Book Moves – $4.50
✚ Chess Pills – $4.49
✚ Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 – $10.25
✚ DARQ Ultimate Edition – $29.99
✚ Disaster Detective Saiga: An Indescribable Mystery – $28.99
✚ Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle – $48.75 (Usually $75.00)
✚ Dream Park Story – $17.55 (Usually $19.50 )
✚ Dungeon Core – $19.49
✚ Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star – $69.95
✚ Give me toilet paper! – $6.00
✚ Green Soldiers Heroes – $30.00
✚ Gunman Tales – $10.99
✚ Hike Valley – $7.50
✚ Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth – $30.00
✚ Kingdom Majestic – $29.24 (Usually $44.99)
✚ Live Factory – $22.50
✚ Lucy Dreaming – $26.99
✚ Meg’s Monster – $19.75 (Usually $21.95)
✚ METAL DOGS – $31.00
✚ Midnight Drifter-Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2023 Speed Games – $7.99
✚ Notes + Stickers – $2.98 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Outcasts of Dungeon: Epic Magic World Fight Rogue Game Simulator – $7.99
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Loplight – $6.75 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Pokémon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – $132.45
✚ Pokémon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – $132.45
✚ Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS – $7.99 (Usually $9.99)
✚ Railway Islands – Puzzle – $6.00
✚ Rider Among Dead – Mad Zombie Killer Machine Survival – $7.99
✚ Rô – $7.50
✚ Ruku’s Heart Balloon – $13.20 (Usually $16.50)
✚ Rytmos – $22.50
✚ Scrap Games – $6.75
✚ Self gunsbase – $3.00
✚ Super Hero Fighting Legends : Anime Mortal Battle – $7.99
✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon Premium Edition – $3.74 (Usually $9.00)
✚ The Atla Archives – $12.74 (Usually $16.99)
✚ The Smile Alchemist – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Urban Flow Complete Edition – $4.49 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Vanaris Tactics – $13.49
✚ Void Scrappers – $6.00
✚ void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – $60.00