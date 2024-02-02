26
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 5) All Quiet

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 2, 2024
We had to dig deep this week to find some gold, but not before removing all of the rubbish bundles and clear asset flips as usual.

There’s nothing totally stand out this week, it’s all small stuff but don’t worry the money drain will open eventually.

This week’s highlights: Eastward‘s DLC is discounted, Project Downfall has a good rep, both UDO and Torn Away look delightful.

Arcade Archives SILK WORM$10.50
AVARIS3$44.20$52.00
Big Watermelon Match$3.99
Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads$4.55$37.99
Candy Shake Cup$5.60
Carry Onward$7.50
CEIBA$16.50
Defense Master$21.00
Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend$7.99
Dreamcutter$18.00$22.50
Eastward – Between Two Worlds Bundle$26.16$40.26
Farm Day Simulator 2024$14.99
Graveyard Girls$9.00
Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi$13.50
Hentai Girls: Hot Police$3.29$9.89
Horse Racing$13.50
Japanese Escape Games The Police Office$6.75$13.50
Jigsaw Dinosaurs$7.50$30.00
Jigsaw Fantastic Pets$7.50$30.00
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash$89.95
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition$114.95
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition$149.95
Knights of Braveland$30.00
KUBIC$4.99
Labyrinth of Legends: Roguelike Battle Quest$1.50$21.00
Love Language Stories$6.00
Magic City Detective: Wings of Revenge Collector’s Edition$22.50
MIGHT’N MOW’EM Coop-Survivors Online$6.00
Miniland Adventure$12.79$15.99
Morto – Chapter 2$1.95
Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets$15.00
Nature Escapes 2 Collector’s Edition$22.50
Piggy Gambit$10.79$11.99
Pixel Game Maker Series HUNTER OF DEVIL$6.75$7.50
POSTAL: Brain Damaged$34.20$38.00
Project Downfall$25.20$36.00
Raft Survival Simulator$19.99
Seven$3.99
Slimeboo$3.00
Snow Moto – Racing Adventure$19.99
Speed or Death$12.00
Tale of Immortal$26.00
Teppo and The Secret Ancient City$12.00
The Pigeon – Simulator$4.69$19.99
Torn Away$22.50
Turret Rampage$6.00$7.50
UDO$22.20
West Hunt$14.50

