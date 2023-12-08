Nintendo Download Updates (Week 49) Outer Control
It’s one of the slowest weeks in release history for sure, just 35 titles before we culled all the useless bundles – but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing worth taking a look at. You might not even need to spend any money either.
This week’s highlights: Outer Wilds finally makes its way to the Switch, everyone says just play it and don’t read anything about it to be best surprised. (Maybe find out how good the Switch port is though). LEGO Fortnite has also dropped, it’s free in Fortnite and seems to just be LEGO + Fortnite + Minecraft – which sounds fun to me.
Let us know if anything else there is worth your coins.
|A Highland Song
|$21.60
|$24.00
|A Long Journey to an Uncertain End
|$36.50
|Arcade Archives POLE POSITION II
|$10.50
|AVENGER
|$20.25
|Battle Stations Blockade
|$12.00
|$15.00
|Born Of Bread
|$40.50
|$45.00
|City Driver: Car Parking Simulator
|$14.99
|Crystal Chip Collector e
|$7.50
|Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range
|$14.99
|Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gold Edition
|$104.95
|DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure
|$48.00
|Fearmonium
|$19.99
|GAIARES
|$20.25
|Golf Guys
|$3.75
|$7.50
|GRANADA
|$20.25
|Helix Jump
|$3.75
|$7.50
|Hiveswap Friendsim
|$13.17
|$21.95
|LEGO® Fortnite
|Free Download
|Make Way
|$22.95
|Mob Control
|$3.75
|$7.50
|Nessy The Robot
|$15.00
|Outer Wilds
|$29.49
|$36.95
|Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
|$44.95
|$56.49
|Pesterquest
|$13.17
|$21.95
|Pestersim
|$21.07
|$35.12
|PSYCHIC STORM
|$20.25
|Stone Age
|$2.70
|$3.00
|SUNSOFT Mahjong Solitaire -Shanghai LEGEND-
|$27.99
|The Smurfs: Colorful Stories
|$2.98
|$18.00
|Vege Bubble Shoot
|$12.00
|$15.00
|While the Iron’s Hot
|$29.95
|Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains
|$20.25
|$22.50
