Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 48) Yeah, na
The Black Friday sale is over, and we’re all sadder for it. Last week was a bit of wash, how about this week? A strong rebound…
Not a chance. There’s just nothing really there.
This week’s highlights: Urban Flow, Children of Morta
✚ #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/12) – 50% off
✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/12) – 80% off
✚ A Juggler’s Tale (Assemble Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/12) – 75% off
✚ Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 31/12) – 85% off
✚ Arc of Alchemist (Idea Factory) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/12) – 70% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/01) – 90% off
✚ Back Again (eastasiasoft) – $3.60 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/12) – 20% off
✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 21/12) – 60% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 70% off
✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $2.30 (Usually $11.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/12) – 67% off
✚ Candy Jump featuring Frosty (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition (Cinemax) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/12) – 70% off
✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $8.25 (Usually $33.00, ends 29/12) – 75% off
✚ City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Conga Master Party! (Undercoders) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Connect the Dots (Digital Game Group) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Construction Ramp Jumping (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/12) – 70% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/12) – 87% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/12) – 70% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/12) – 55% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Death end re;Quest (Idea Factory) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/12) – 70% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/12) – 80% off
✚ Dream House Days DX (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 40% off
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 70% off
✚ Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off
✚ Electronic Super Joy (Hard Copy Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/12) – 50% off
✚ Electronic Super Joy 2 (Hard Copy Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 29/12) – 50% off
✚ Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Encodya (Assemble Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ FAR: Lone Sails (Assemble Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ GLO (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off
✚ Gem Miner (Digital Game Group) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/12) – 85% off
✚ Grandmaster Sudoku (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/12) – 63% off
✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/12) – 60% off
✚ I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 70% off
✚ I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 70% off
✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ Interrogation: You will be deceived (Assemble Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 75% off
✚ Jessika (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Jim is Moving Out! (Cinemax) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 22/12) – 70% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 27/12) – 50% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/12) – 80% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ LogScape – Puzzle Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/12) – 86% off
✚ MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/12) – 50% off
✚ Mary Skelter 2 (Idea Factory) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/12) – 75% off
✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/12) – 70% off
✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $4.57 (Usually $18.30, ends 14/12) – 75% off
✚ Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Minute of Islands (Assemble Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 27/12) – 40% off
✚ Moero Chronicle™ Hyper (Idea Factory) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/12) – 60% off
✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/12) – 85% off
✚ Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’ (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 01/01) – 72% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/12) – 63% off
✚ One Person Story (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/01) – 67% off
✚ Papetura (Feardemic) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/12) – 10% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ Pill Baby (Kayabros) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/12) – 35% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/12) – 63% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/12) – 85% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle: inbento + Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/12) – 50% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Railbound (7Levels) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 10% off
✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/12) – 70% off
✚ Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Retrace: Memories of Death (eastasiasoft) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ Road To Guangdong (Excalibur Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/12) – 80% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $2.09 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/12) – 90% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/12) – 85% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/12) – 67% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ Santa Tracker (CGA Studio Games) – $1.99 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/12) – 33% off
✚ Secrets of Light and Shadow (OverGamez) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/12) – 20% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $22.97 (Usually $45.95, ends 29/12) – 50% off
✚ Shipwreck Escape (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Silver Nornir (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/12) – 10% off
✚ Silver Screen Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 40% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/12) – 65% off
✚ Skul: The Hero Slayer (NEOWIZ) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/12) – 40% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/01) – 67% off
✚ SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undercoders) – $2.37 (Usually $9.50, ends 31/12) – 75% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 31/12) – 73% off
✚ South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/12) – 30% off
✚ Space Blast Zom A Matching Game (Digital Game Group) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/12) – 80% off
✚ SpelunKing: The Mine Match (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 31/12) – 73% off
✚ Spirit Roots (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/01) – 86% off
✚ Station Manager (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off
✚ Stealth (Elusor) – $2.46 (Usually $6.15, ends 21/12) – 60% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ Suicide Guy Collection (ChubbyPixel) – $4.45 (Usually $16.50, ends 31/12) – 73% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/12) – 85% off
✚ Super Space Snake (Digital Game Group) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undercoders) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/12) – 75% off
✚ Switchy Road DeluX (Digital Game Group) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/12) – 80% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $3.93 (Usually $19.65, ends 21/12) – 80% off
✚ The Game is ON (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ The Keep (Cinemax) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 22/12) – 70% off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ The Manga Works (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/12) – 50% off
✚ The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ The Seven Chambers (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/12) – 60% off
✚ This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/12) – 95% off
✚ Threaded (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/12) – 90% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ Tower Inferno (Digital Game Group) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Turn-Based Strategy Bundle (Goblinz Studio) – $22.68 (Usually $90.72, ends 21/12) – 75% off
✚ Twister Road (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/12) – 60% off
✚ Unsouled (NEOWIZ) – $7.05 (Usually $25.20, ends 14/12) – 72% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/01) – 93% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/12) – 63% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/12) – 80% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/12) – 50% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (ChubbyPixel) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ XEL (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.25 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Yumeiri (Affility) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/12) – 20% off
✚ Zumatch (Digital Game Group) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/12) – 60% off