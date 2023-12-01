Nintendo Download Updates (Week 48) Bat ‘N Build
It’s a new month, and we’ve got some fresh releases to get us started. This week sees the release of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, but you might want to see some footage of that running first. The next Steamworld game has also arrived, and this time it’s a city-building dungeon crawler. There’s another Dragon Quest game, this being the third instalment in the Monsters series.
Also, suspiciously there’s only one bundle spam game this week and almost no shovelware word spam games this week. Did Nintendo knock em on the head or did they just take the week off? Find out next week.
This week’s highlights: Batman: Arkham Trilogy, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Gothic II Complete Classic, SteamWorld Build
By the way at some point in the year we jumped a week, and there’s now two Week 48 articles. Oops.