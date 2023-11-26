191
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 48) November Drain

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 26, 2023
Being that it’s a holiday in both the US and Japan, there’s almost nothing of note out this week. In fact I almost considered not doing it because even after culling the obvious eShop bundling crap, it’s still pretty rough.

Yet, here we are, another week – and maybe there’s something below here for you. Then again inflation is out of control.

Maybe this week’s highlights: Alina of the Arena, CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition, Train Valley 2: Community Edition. Despite those have silly “Edition” names they don’t appear to be re-bundles like everything else that releases each week.

CurrentlyUsually 
– Math, BFF, and Notes – 数学と親友とネタ帳$26.90 
Alien Death Mob$10.00 
Alina of the Arena$22.99 
Aquarium Land: Baby Seal Edition$3.60 $9.00 
Arcade Archives WARP & WARP$10.50 
ASMR Slicing$3.00 $7.50 
Astro Miner$3.00 $7.50 
BIG BALL SPORTS$10.57 $15.10 
CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition$13.50 
Colored Effects$6.00 $7.50 
Criss Cross$38.99 
Deleted$10.49 $14.99 
Drawing Carnival$3.00 $7.50 
DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate – Definitive Edition$80.00 
Euro Truck Driver Simulator$4.39 $21.99 
Evil Diary$6.39 $7.99 
Final Shot$9.00 
Firebird$14.40 $18.00 
Furniture Flipper Simulator 2023: Revive, Restoration & Creative$2.99 $19.99 
Guns and Spurs 2$44.95 
In Stars and Time$29.50 
Inertia 2$5.70 
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection$45.00 
L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing$62.16 
Locomalito Arcade Legends$43.20 
Master Ninja – Shuriken Killer$3.99 $12.99 
Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist$7.50 $30.00 
Orbital Cargo Division$22.50 
PUI PUI MOLCAR – Let’s! MOLCAR PARTY!$64.99 
Rally Race: Offroad Simulator$3.99 $21.99 
SETTRIS$6.00 $7.50 
Snakebird Complete$22.95 
Starlight Drifter$24.00 $30.00 
Super Solitaire$16.99 
Swim Sacabambaspis!$4.94 
Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens$7.99 
Terraformers$20.99 $29.99 
Train Driver Simulator$4.39 $21.99 
Train Traffic Manager$16.87 $22.50 
Train Valley 2: Community Edition$37.49 
Tricky Taps$3.00 $7.50 
Virtual Families 3: Our Country Home$15.00 
Witchtastic$25.50 
Worldless$29.95 
Zombies Rising xXx$14.99 

