Nintendo Download Updates (Week 48) November Drain
Being that it’s a holiday in both the US and Japan, there’s almost nothing of note out this week. In fact I almost considered not doing it because even after culling the obvious eShop bundling crap, it’s still pretty rough.
Yet, here we are, another week – and maybe there’s something below here for you. Then again inflation is out of control.
Maybe this week’s highlights: Alina of the Arena, CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition, Train Valley 2: Community Edition. Despite those have silly “Edition” names they don’t appear to be re-bundles like everything else that releases each week.
