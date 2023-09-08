Nintendo Download Updates (Week 37) Bags
We’re back with another big list of games out this week. Once we removed all the bundles there’s still a healthy list of new stuff.
This week we’ve got a new game from the creator of STEINS;GATE, you’d want to be fan too as ANONYMOUS;CODE will set you back at least $90. The very cute (I’m not calling it cozy) Fae Farm is also out this week and we even have a review for it.
B-Ball fans will appreciate that 2K is still squeezing NBA 2K24 onto the Switch, although at this point we’re not sure what’s changed from last year. Rune Factory 3 Special dropped earlier in the week, and The Making of Karateka is a “interactive documentary” and something a bit different from usual.
Anything we missed?
