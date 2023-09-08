363
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 37) Bags

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 8, 2023
We’re back with another big list of games out this week. Once we removed all the bundles there’s still a healthy list of new stuff.

This week we’ve got a new game from the creator of STEINS;GATE, you’d want to be fan too as ANONYMOUS;CODE will set you back at least $90. The very cute (I’m not calling it cozy) Fae Farm is also out this week and we even have a review for it.

B-Ball fans will appreciate that 2K is still squeezing NBA 2K24 onto the Switch, although at this point we’re not sure what’s changed from last year. Rune Factory 3 Special dropped earlier in the week, and The Making of Karateka is a “interactive documentary” and something a bit different from usual.

Anything we missed?

Currently Usually
Alchemy Garden$16.99 $19.99 
ANONYMOUS;CODE$90.00 
ANONYMOUS;CODE Digital Deluxe Edition$120.00 
Arcade Archives ZING ZING ZIP$10.50 
Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle$120.00 
Chants of Sennaar$29.95 
Colorful Boi$6.00 
Cooking Arena – 5 in 1 Edition$5.24 $10.50 
Crowd City$3.00 $7.50 
Cube Merge 2048$3.00 $4.50 
Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils$22.50 
Escape from Terror City$12.00 $15.00 
Fae Farm$79.95 
Forest Crash Party$40.00 
Into The Sky$10.49 $14.99 
Kovox Pitch$8.49 $9.99 
NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition$159.95 
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition$89.95 
Night at the Gates of Hell$22.45 
No Son Of Mine$20.25 $22.50 
Old School$19.99 
Pinocchio: Interactive Book$6.00 
Pups & Purrs Pet Shop$52.50 
Raindrop Sprinters$11.56 $13.60 
Redeemer’s Run$6.75 
Rune Factory 3 Special$59.95 
Rune Factory 3 Special – Digital Deluxe Edition$74.95 
Seduce Me – The Complete Story$15.99 
Shepherd’s Crossing$45.00 
Show Ball: Tiger Life$9.00 
Sprout Valley$7.49 $27.00 
Strike Force 3$30.00 
Tattoos and their meanings$4.50 
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame$24.29 $26.99 
The Hunt$6.00 
The Making of Karateka$29.25 
The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo$30.00 
The Myth Seekers: The Legacy of Vulcan$21.95 
Thunder War Rabbit Alien Fight$7.99 
Troopers$14.90 
True Virus$9.45 $13.50 

