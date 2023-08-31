300
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 36) Sea of Games

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 31, 2023
Everyone last week decided to have the week off (even the shovelware) with Gamescom on, but no one spoke to each other and then went and released everything this week. So, this week’s new release list is massive.

Also, on a small housekeeping note, these new release articles will now move to Monday. It made sense in 2007 to do these articles when the Wii shop launched because everything was released on a Thursday. Now, things come in all during the week. We can also scrape the coming week’s data now, so why wait until Thursday? The regular weekly eShop sales article will still be Thursday night. 

This week’s highlights: This isn’t a new game, but we have to discuss the Rayman DLC for Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope. It dropped earlier in the week and looks like a real love letter to Rayman’s legacy. Although you might want to wait for a sale, that game is always on sale. 

Samba de Amigo: Party Central was released earlier in the week, and we’ll review that soon. Taito Milestones 2 has a great batch of games you’ll remember if you’re of a certain age. Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy is getting great reviews. We don’t have one in the works, but the others have been great on Switch. Finally, Sea of Stars has been highly anticipated and certainly has that Golden Sun vibe. 

The big weeks are only getting bigger. 

1997$15.00 
Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run$24.12 $36.00 
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case$55.99 
Aquapark io$7.50 
Bakeborough$15.58 
Baseball Club$15.00 
Big Farm Story$55.99 
Boomshine Plus$2.99 
Buggy Racer$6.75 
Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate$1.56 $21.99 
Catlord$19.99 
Dinosaurs: Types and Names$4.50 
Dissolved – Chapter One$15.00 
Elasto Mania II$16.50 
Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror$13.17 $21.95 
Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks$19.99 
Flupp The Fish$3.00 
Garden In!$15.00 
Gastro Force$10.99 
Golf: Hole in One$3.00 
Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics)$15.00 
Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up$4.49 $7.49 
High Sea Saga DX$16.20 $18.00 
Hole io$7.50 
How 2 Escape$22.99 
Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle$14.99 
Kalinur$9.00 
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: + Rayman Edition$89.95 
Mirrored Souls$22.60 
NecroBoy : Path to Evilship$14.55 
Norn9: Last Era$75.00 
Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout!$10.50 
OU$24.86 $29.25 
Paper io 2$7.50 
Ralph and the Blue Ball$3.00 
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles$75.00 
Sakura Fox Adventure$14.99 
Samba de Amigo: Party Central$59.95 
Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe Edition$75.00 
Sea of Stars$50.95 
Sphereout$5.25 $7.50 
SubOcto$4.50 $15.00 
Taito Milestones 2$59.99 
The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation$42.49 $49.99 
The Shape of Things$10.50 
The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss$19.99 
TRAPPED in The Dim Mansion$6.75 $13.50 
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy$39.95 
TRUCK SIMULATOR 2023 – DRIVER EUROPE$19.99 
Yakiniku Simulator$8.39 

