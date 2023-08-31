Nintendo Download Updates (Week 36) Sea of Games
Everyone last week decided to have the week off (even the shovelware) with Gamescom on, but no one spoke to each other and then went and released everything this week. So, this week’s new release list is massive.
Also, on a small housekeeping note, these new release articles will now move to Monday. It made sense in 2007 to do these articles when the Wii shop launched because everything was released on a Thursday. Now, things come in all during the week. We can also scrape the coming week’s data now, so why wait until Thursday? The regular weekly eShop sales article will still be Thursday night.
This week’s highlights: This isn’t a new game, but we have to discuss the Rayman DLC for Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope. It dropped earlier in the week and looks like a real love letter to Rayman’s legacy. Although you might want to wait for a sale, that game is always on sale.
Samba de Amigo: Party Central was released earlier in the week, and we’ll review that soon. Taito Milestones 2 has a great batch of games you’ll remember if you’re of a certain age. Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy is getting great reviews. We don’t have one in the works, but the others have been great on Switch. Finally, Sea of Stars has been highly anticipated and certainly has that Golden Sun vibe.
The big weeks are only getting bigger.