Nintendo Download Updates (Week 35) BlasphemyQuest
Almost every week there are forty to fifty new games released on the Nintendo Switch eShop – this week there’s just a mere 21 new releases (and really not that much more if you include the “bundles”). Seems no one wants to be the one to release during Gamescom
Well, all except a couple big ones. We finally get WrestleQuest this week, which was only delayed just a couple of weeks ago until now, and there’s also Blasphemous 2 which we’ll have a review up for soon too. People are saying King of the Hat is worth a look at as well.
Otherwise there’s just the usual stuff, but if we missed anything else big – let us know.
|Currently
|Usually
|Little Devil: Foster Mayhem
|$20.25
|$22.50
|King of the Hat
|$29.25
|Alice Escaped!
|$29.25
|Ashina: The Red Witch
|$15.99
|Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate
|$18.75
|Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet
|$2.98
|$19.50
|Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines
|$1.57
|$18.99
|Giant Wishes
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Blasphemous 2
|$44.95
|Virgo Versus the Zodiac
|$23.99
|$29.99
|Chat Simulator: Blind Dates
|$6.00
|Forklift Simulator 2023
|$12.00
|$15.00
|GINSHA
|$23.31
|$25.90
|Puzzle by Nikoli S Kakuro
|$7.50
|Word Search Puzzle: Find the Words!
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN
|$10.50
|Desktop Basketball 2
|$7.35
|$10.51
|WrestleQuest
|$44.95
|Lost Forest
|$5.25
|$7.50
|LiartaniumOS – Operating System
|$1.50
|Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator!
|$7.49
|$14.99
