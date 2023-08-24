Nintendo Download Updates (Week 35) BlasphemyQuest

255
Almost every week there are forty to fifty new games released on the Nintendo Switch eShop – this week there’s just a mere 21 new releases (and really not that much more if you include the “bundles”). Seems no one wants to be the one to release during Gamescom

Well, all except a couple big ones. We finally get WrestleQuest this week, which was only delayed just a couple of weeks ago until now, and there’s also Blasphemous 2 which we’ll have a review up for soon too. People are saying King of the Hat is worth a look at as well.

Otherwise there’s just the usual stuff, but if we missed anything else big – let us know.

CurrentlyUsually
Little Devil: Foster Mayhem$20.25 $22.50 
King of the Hat$29.25 
Alice Escaped!$29.25 
Ashina: The Red Witch$15.99 
Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate$18.75 
Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet$2.98 $19.50 
Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines$1.57 $18.99 
Giant Wishes$6.00 $7.50 
Blasphemous 2$44.95 
Virgo Versus the Zodiac$23.99 $29.99 
Chat Simulator: Blind Dates$6.00 
Forklift Simulator 2023$12.00 $15.00 
GINSHA$23.31 $25.90 
Puzzle by Nikoli S Kakuro$7.50 
Word Search Puzzle: Find the Words!$7.49 $14.99 
Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN$10.50 
Desktop Basketball 2$7.35 $10.51 
WrestleQuest$44.95 
Lost Forest$5.25 $7.50 
LiartaniumOS – Operating System$1.50 
Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator!$7.49 $14.99 

