Nintendo Download Updates (Week 3) Feast

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 18, 2024
Meaningful weekly releases are back, and everyone hit the play button at once this week. Big retail releases are back, interesting Switch ports are back, even the Arcade Archives this week isn’t one from the bottom of the barrel.

As usual we’ve removed the bundles and clear keyword stuffing games – but still some real rubbish might creep in still.

This week’s highlights: The big two this week for sure are Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, we gave it a massive 5/5 in our review – it’s really great. Another Code Recollection is out this week, might be worth a shot – check our review of that too. Elsewhere there’s Arcade Archives SUPER CONTRA, Legend of Grimrock, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, and VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III. Did we miss a highlight? Let everyone know in the comments.

Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead$6.00$12.00
Another Code: Recollection$79.95
Arcade Archives SUPER CONTRA$10.50
Bahnsen Knights$15.00
Beauties Unveiled$3.00$30.00
BROADSWORD: WARLORD EDITION$44.85
Choo-Choo Charles$29.25
Connected Hearts: Full Moon Curse Collector’s Edition$22.50
Death Motel$3.75
Detective – Stella Porta Case$15.75
DreadOut 2$37.50
Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop$1.50
EGGCONSOLE MARCHEN VEIL PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Fairytale Theatre-Momotaro’s Adventure-$2.70$3.00
Farm Knight Adventures$11.67$13.90
Found it!$2.99$3.75
Goo Fighter$6.99
Hard Racing: Stunt Car Driving$7.50
Hero of Fate$20.85
Knights of Grayfang$20.25$22.50
Knights of the Rogue Dungeon$13.50$15.00
Kumamon Run$7.50
Legend of Grimrock$22.50
MeowMatch$2.99$7.50
Monster Loves You Too!$22.50
Moon Lander$13.50
My Child Lebensborn Remastered$15.00
Mystery Box: Escape The Room$15.00
Mystery Box: Evolution$15.00
Mystery Box: The Journey$15.00
nDay$2.98$25.50
Nephenthesys$7.19$8.99
Noobs Want to Live$13.80
Ominous Tales: The Forsaken Isle$22.99
Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX$6.75$7.50
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1$6.75
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown$79.95
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition$89.95
Reef Escape$22.20
Room of Depression$14.55
Sir Questionnaire$6.00
Stories in Glass: Winter$15.00
SUDOKU – GAME FOR KIDS$14.99
Super Kart Mini Car Race$15.00
Super Sean 007$15.00
Superfluous Returnz$21.95
Sushi Shot$2.79$3.99
Tenement$13.99
Tennis 2024 Simulator$8.99
The Cub$22.50
The Pedestrian$18.90$25.20
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank$20.25$22.50
Ultimate Racing 2D 2$15.00
VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III$75.00
Vigour$6.00
Witch Rise$7.99

