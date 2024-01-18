Nintendo Download Updates (Week 3) Feast
Meaningful weekly releases are back, and everyone hit the play button at once this week. Big retail releases are back, interesting Switch ports are back, even the Arcade Archives this week isn’t one from the bottom of the barrel.
As usual we’ve removed the bundles and clear keyword stuffing games – but still some real rubbish might creep in still.
This week’s highlights: The big two this week for sure are Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, we gave it a massive 5/5 in our review – it’s really great. Another Code Recollection is out this week, might be worth a shot – check our review of that too. Elsewhere there’s Arcade Archives SUPER CONTRA, Legend of Grimrock, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, and VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III. Did we miss a highlight? Let everyone know in the comments.