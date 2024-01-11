Nintendo Download Updates (Week 2) Too Early
After a couple of weeks off, because anything that released on the eShop since the last week of December probably should be avoided – we’re back.
However, we might have come back a week early because yeesh – there’s a lot of very obvious crap here. If you think this list is bad, this is after we removed the all the clear bundles and copy and paste mobile rubbish. It’s not all bad, because there’s still a couple of highlights.
This week’s highlights: Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow, Pan’orama
|Currently
|Usually
|8-Colors Star Guardians +
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Bowling Fever
|$15.00
|Cafe Owner Simulator
|$22.80
|$28.50
|Capitals Quizzer
|Free Download
|Coin Rush
|$7.50
|Coloring book series Zoo
|$15.00
|Crystal Project
|$19.95
|Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow
|$18.90
|$21.00
|Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow – Complete Edition
|$29.43
|$32.70
|Dungeon Defence Simulator 2024
|$2.99
|$22.00
|Frogsong
|$22.20
|GeoJelly
|$16.50
|HatLand – Pixel Impossible GAME OVER
|$7.99
|Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin
|$12.00
|$15.00
|Kitten Hero
|$7.99
|Military Combat Shooter Desert War
|$10.50
|My Life: Farm Vet
|$45.00
|nGolf
|$5.98
|$33.00
|Pan’orama
|$30.00
|Pixel Coloring Paint
|$15.99
|Roman Empire Simulator
|$22.50
|Shinorubi
|$30.00
|Super Bear Adventure
|$14.99
|The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0
|$114.75
|The Monty Mole Collection
|$13.49
|Wild Seas
|$7.50
