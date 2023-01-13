Nintendo Download Updates (Week 2) Bark
Welcome to Week 2, things are still getting warmed up around here – unless you live in <insert warm city here>.
The eShop however is very tepid, and we just have a couple of highlights.
New release highlights: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Lone Ruin
✚ Arcade Archives SENJYO – $10.50
✚ Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel – $23.99 (Usually $29.99)
✚ Back To Brother – $6.75
✚ Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – $22.45 (Usually $24.95)
✚ Japanese Escape Games The Abandoned Schoolhouse – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Breakers Collection – $30.00
✚ Terror of Hemasaurus – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
✚ UnderDungeon – $2.98 (Usually $21.00)
✚ Chasing Static – $18.39 (Usually $22.99)
✚ Fury Fight: Gangsters of City – $2.98 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Puzzle by Nikoli S Heyawake – $7.50z
✚ Kids Party Checkers – $9.99
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg – $8.09 (Usually $8.99)
✚ Dragon Fury – $34.99
✚ Lone Ruin – $17.99 (Usually $19.99)
✚ Drago Noka – $29.25
✚ Children of Silentown – $30.00
✚ Suhoshin – $24.00
✚ Snake Game – $6.00
✚ Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior – $18.90
✚ Touhou Fan-made Virtual Autography – $19.37
✚ Salamander County Public Television – $11.99
✚ Lost Dream Stars – $7.50
✚ Flipped On – $3.00
✚ Scrap Riders – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Warp 7 – $15.00