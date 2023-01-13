0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 2) Bark

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 13, 2023

Welcome to Week 2, things are still getting warmed up around here – unless you live in <insert warm city here>.

The eShop however is very tepid, and we just have a couple of highlights.

New release highlights: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Lone Ruin

Arcade Archives SENJYO – $10.50
Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel – $23.99 (Usually $29.99)
Back To Brother – $6.75
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – $22.45 (Usually $24.95)
Japanese Escape Games The Abandoned Schoolhouse – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
Breakers Collection – $30.00
Terror of Hemasaurus – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
UnderDungeon – $2.98 (Usually $21.00)
Chasing Static – $18.39 (Usually $22.99)
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City – $2.98 (Usually $19.50)
Puzzle by Nikoli S Heyawake – $7.50z
Kids Party Checkers – $9.99
Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg – $8.09 (Usually $8.99)
Dragon Fury – $34.99
Lone Ruin – $17.99 (Usually $19.99)
Drago Noka – $29.25
Children of Silentown – $30.00
Suhoshin – $24.00
Snake Game – $6.00
Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior – $18.90
Touhou Fan-made Virtual Autography – $19.37
Salamander County Public Television – $11.99
Lost Dream Stars – $7.50
Flipped On – $3.00
Scrap Riders – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
Warp 7 – $15.00

