Nintendo Download Updates (Week 19) Not just Zelda, but also…
You either have to be crazy, or know exactly what you’re doing to release a game the same week The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But that’s what the list of games below is, brave. Well, some of them are just complete utter shovelware but whatever.
Now back to making giant robots in Zelda.
New release highlights: Dokapon Kingdom Connect, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 oh, and that Zelda game. Might have heard of it?
|2021: Moon Escape
|$7.50
|A Western Drama
|$27.00
|After You
|$8.40
|$10.50
|Arcade Archives MAZINGER Z
|$22.50
|Cabin Escape: Alice’s Story
|$1.65
|Dokapon Kingdom Connect
|$63.75
|$75.00
|Elemental War 2
|$30.00
|For a Vast Future
|$2.99
|$22.50
|Forever Lost: Episode 2
|$8.40
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
|$60.00
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition
|$90.00
|Garden Simulator
|$39.99
|Gunvein
|$24.95
|Heartbeat Hospital: Love, Lies, and Betrayal
|$7.50
|Herodes
|$7.50
|King Jister 3
|$6.40
|$9.70
|LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle
|$52.50
|Leap From Hell
|$14.99
|Little Disaster
|$7.99
|Local News with Cliff Rockslide
|$15.56
|$17.29
|Murderous Muses
|$19.95
|Overwatch® 2 – Hero Pack
|$29.95
|Pixel Driver
|$6.99
|$9.99
|Poosh XL
|$4.50
|$7.50
|Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
|$8.40
|$10.50
|Rainbow Runner
|$3.00
|$30.00
|Sakura Gamer
|$12.79
|$15.99
|Secret Dimension
|$7.50
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|$89.95
|Truck Climb Racing
|$15.00
|TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
|$90.00
|Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories
|$7.50
Zelda Zelda Zelda
