Nintendo Download Updates (Week 17) Picross Power
A little bit of a fun week in new releases, nothing major but a couple of little things to get the dopamine hit if you require, or to help pass time until Tears of the Kingdom.
This week the new releases list was also stuffed with keyword stuffing asset flip games, which we’ve removed because you really don’t want to buy them. There’s also a new tactic in the eShop now, take a month old game, bundle it with a small DLC and then call it a “Complete Edition” to bump it to the top of the release list. Sure after a while that’s fair, but a month? Na.
New release highlights: Who doesn’t love a bit of Picross, and now they’re up to PICROSS S9! There’s even a demo for it. Also Strayed Lights looks like an interesting release, as does Fran Bow. Omega Strikers is also a new free to play release, worth a shot at that price.