Nintendo Download Updates (Week 17) Picross Power 

by Daniel VuckovicApril 29, 2023
A little bit of a fun week in new releases, nothing major but a couple of little things to get the dopamine hit if you require, or to help pass time until Tears of the Kingdom.

This week the new releases list was also stuffed with keyword stuffing asset flip games, which we’ve removed because you really don’t want to buy them. There’s also a new tactic in the eShop now, take a month old game, bundle it with a small DLC and then call it a “Complete Edition” to bump it to the top of the release list. Sure after a while that’s fair, but a month? Na.

New release highlights: Who doesn’t love a bit of Picross, and now they’re up to PICROSS S9! There’s even a demo for it. Also Strayed Lights looks like an interesting release, as does Fran Bow. Omega Strikers is also a new free to play release, worth a shot at that price.

CurrentlyUsually
100animalease$4.50$9.00
44 Minutes in Nightmare$10.50
Adventure Escape Room Bundle$26.70
Afterimage$35.95
Aliens: Fireteam Elite$39.95
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Into the Hive Edition$54.95
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition$84.95
Amaze!$3.00$6.00
Arcade Archives GALAGA’88$10.50
Ash of Gods: The Way$33.75$37.50
BACK TO CHILDHOOD: Classic Games Collection$54.00$60.00
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Director’s Cut$2.99$13.50
Bramble: The Mountain King$40.50$45.00
Chef$13.50
Chernobyl: Origins$16.95$19.95
CMSR$24.99
Contraptions 2$10.50
Convenience Stories$17.55$19.50
Cyber Neon Bundle$7.50
Desta: The Memories Between$28.50
Dig Deep$3.75$7.50
DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure$6.99
DoraKone$6.39$7.99
Dormitory Love$42.49$49.99
DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Complete Edition$2.98$19.80
Droid Trivia$13.64$19.49
DROP – System Breach$15.00
EcoMahjong$30.00
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord$67.50$75.00
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Deluxe Bundle$87.75$97.50
Fran Bow$30.00
Galaxy Revo: Remake$1.50
Gematombe$18.00$22.50
GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection$62.99$69.99
Hasbro Kids Bundle$30.00
Hentai World Ultimate Edition$2.98$22.80
LOUD: My Road to Fame$6.00$12.00
Magic Pen Tracing Book$8.99
Magical Drop VI$40.50$45.00
Mangavania$7.50
Matches Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade$15.00
Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf$24.30$27.00
Microids Indie Bundle$59.49$69.99
Minabo – A walk through life$22.05$24.50
Mojito the Cat Premium Edition$2.98$16.50
Mugen Souls$50.99$59.99
Neko Rescue Tale$6.00$7.50
Ninja Smasher!$12.00
Nuclear Blaze$22.50
Omega StrikersFree Download
Piano for kids$2.98$27.00
PICROSS S9$15.00
Pixel Game Maker Series NINJA OTEDAMA R$7.15$7.95
Roomie Romance$11.99$14.99
Ship Graveyard Simulator$15.00$18.75
Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence$25.64$28.49
Smile For Me$22.50
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery$60.00
STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack (2023)$113.55
Strayed Lights$36.50
Super Alloy Ranger$20.25$22.50
Super Trunko Go$12.00$15.00
SYD OF VALIS$20.25
THAT’S A COW Special Edition$2.99$10.50
The Companion$7.50$30.00
The Creepy Syndrome$6.75$7.50
The Excrawlers$12.99
VALIS IV$20.25
VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (MEGA DRIVE)$20.25
VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (MSX)$20.25
Varney Lake$15.00
Velocity Noodle$15.60$19.50

