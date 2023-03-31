Nintendo Download Updates (Week 13) Drudge Match
Bit of a fun week this week, the wonderful Dredge is finally out, LUNARK has such an amazing style, Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED is a bit of retro fun, and it’s got mechs. There’s also The Last Worker which looks interesting.
Like usually there’s a tonne of games out this week, there’s also a bunch of bundle stuff which is just clutter. If we’ve missed a gem let us know.
New release highlights: DREDGE (read our review), LUNARK, Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED, The Last Worker
