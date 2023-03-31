153
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 13) Drudge Match

by Daniel VuckovicApril 1, 2023

Bit of a fun week this week, the wonderful Dredge is finally out, LUNARK has such an amazing style, Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED is a bit of retro fun, and it’s got mechs. There’s also The Last Worker which looks interesting.

Like usually there’s a tonne of games out this week, there’s also a bunch of bundle stuff which is just clutter. If we’ve missed a gem let us know.

New release highlights: DREDGE (read our review), LUNARK, Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED, The Last Worker

CurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives NAVARONE$10.50
Arcane Vale$9.75
Assault Suits Valken DECLASSIFIED$24.99
Billy 101$6.39$7.99
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Platinum Edition$2.99$12.00
Blade Assault$25.35
Bone’s Cafe$22.20
BookyPets Legends$27.00$30.00
Breakfast Bar Tycoon Multiplayer Edition$1.50$9.00
Bubble Puzzler$10.50$15.00
Dashing Orange$5.39$5.99
DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Definitive Edition$2.98$19.80
DREDGE$34.95
DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition$37.75
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour$20.24$26.99
Fury Roads Survivor$6.20
Golazo! 2: Pixel Soccer$23.49
Gripper$30.00
Guns N’ Runs$18.00
Hentai World Deluxe Edition$2.98$22.80
Infinite Guitars$29.95
Kana Quest$17.29
Kingdom of Aurelia – Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger$22.99
Kraino Origins$18.00
Like Dreamer$15.75
Little Kong Jungle Fun Premium Edition$2.99$7.35
LUNARK$27.00$30.00
Madness Brutal Fighting – Mortal Fight Battle Attack Multiplayer$7.99
Mayhem in Single Valley$22.49
MiniCar Extreme Car Driving Racing (Truck, Suv, Sedan, Cars)$7.99
MLB® The Show™ 23$94.95
Mojito the Cat Easter Edition$2.98$15.30
MOTHERED – A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME$12.00$15.00
New York City Driver$14.62$19.50
Norn9: Var Commons$75.00
nOS new Operating System Ultimate Edition$2.99$60.30
Paint For Kids$2.99$22.50
Papertris$6.00$7.50
Pirates Outlaws$25.50
Pocket Academy 3$17.55$19.50
Pocket Penguin DX: A Retro Style Adventure$13.50
Ratyboy Adventures$6.75$15.00
RunBean Galactic$6.00$7.50
Saga of Sins$22.50$30.00
Sherlock Purr Extended Edition$4.49$35.95
Squares and Numbers$4.50
Sudoku Master – Classic Sudoku$7.50
That’s My Family: Family Fun Night$37.50
The Adventures of Poppe$3.00$30.00
The Jackbox Party Bundle$74.95
The Jackbox Party Trilogy$89.95
The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0$101.95
The JOTA Collection$47.10
The Last Worker$30.00
Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle$6.75$7.50
Urban Flow Platinum Edition$3.73$27.00
Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist$20.25$22.50
Yukiiro Sign$60.50

