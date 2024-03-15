Nintendo Download Updates (Week 11) Operation
The talk of the town this week is the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. What should have been an ace, has turned into a deuce. The launch of this one has really not gone well, and who knows how long they’ll take to fix it – and for that price, you really want it to be working. Least elsewhere things are working, Contra and Kingdom Come Deliverance at least both seem to be functional. Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is another great digital documentary from Digital Eclipse as well.
As always if we missed something in that list of 60 games out this week, let us know.
This week’s highlights: Contra: Operation Galuga (review), Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection (if they fix it), Death Trick: Double Blind, UNABLES