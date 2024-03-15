342
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 11) Operation

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 15, 2024
The talk of the town this week is the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. What should have been an ace, has turned into a deuce. The launch of this one has really not gone well, and who knows how long they’ll take to fix it – and for that price, you really want it to be working. Least elsewhere things are working, Contra and Kingdom Come Deliverance at least both seem to be functional. Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is another great digital documentary from Digital Eclipse as well.

As always if we missed something in that list of 60 games out this week, let us know.

This week’s highlights: Contra: Operation Galuga (review), Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection (if they fix it), Death Trick: Double Blind, UNABLES

– Fortunate Duo – 強運傭兵と宝石の姫騎士$26.90
Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator$6.99
Arcade Archives MOUSER$10.50
Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition$15.00
Balloony$6.00
Baron of Blood$20.99
Bio Inc. Redemption$22.49
Block Magic Puzzle$4.50$6.00
CarX Highway Racing$14.90
Contra: Operation Galuga$54.00$60.00
Cozy Hamlets$7.20
Cybertrash STATYX$15.00
Death of a Wish$26.55$29.50
Death Trick: Double Blind$24.00
DOG RACING – LOVELY PET FRIENDS PAW$18.99
Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon’s Fury$9.00
Dungeon Drafters$30.39$37.99
Ecchi Paradise$5.56$11.59
EGGCONSOLE Ys II PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Empires Shall Fall$18.00
EMPTY SHELL$19.20$24.00
English Tracing Book$4.50$6.00
Escape Game The Abandoned Hospital$6.75$13.50
Fantastical Mystery Adventure Ultimate Jumbo Jet Murder Case$53.65
Finger Soccer League$8.85
Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator$60.00
GYLT$45.00
Help Police: Pull the Pins$4.50$6.00
Highwater$30.31
Infantry Attack$4.80$12.00
Instant Death$4.79$15.99
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition$79.85
Lawn Mowing Simulator$28.99
Lazriel: The Demon’s Fall$12.72$15.90
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story$43.00
Match Village$8.29
MLB® The Show™ 24 – Digital Deluxe Edition$154.95
MLB® The Show™ 24 MVP Edition$122.95
Monster Tribe$30.00
Nice Disc: The Last Hot Blood$6.75$7.50
Orion Haste$8.99
Passing By – A Tailwind Journey$13.50$15.00
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance$60.00
Pogo Joins the Circus$15.00
Pool BlitzFree Download
Pull The Pin: Ball Physic Puzzle$7.99
Rainbow Moon$20.25$22.50
Rebel Transmute$30.00
Sherlock Purr 2$2.99$29.99
Simple Number-Based Color Sense IQ Test$11.60$14.50
Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour$19.99
Sphinx – Riddles of the Nile$15.00
STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection$52.50
Sushi Battle Rambunctiously$28.50
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown$29.85
Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest$13.17$21.95
ToyBox Easter$5.99
Truck and Forklift Logistic Simulator$19.99
UNABLES$19.50
Violet Wisteria$20.25$22.50

