Nintendo Download Updates (Week 10) Unicorn GP

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 8, 2024
It’s a great week of releases, and this article was going to be all super positive – because there’s some great things to play. But there’s a new scourge on the eShop, one publisher dumping a bunch of terrible mobile ports with terrible icons that all look like off the shelf games. You’ll know them when you see them on the eShop – but looks like we’re in for weeks of this tish.

Now onto the great stuff! Berserk Boy might look like Mega Man, but it plays very different – but plays well according to early reviews. Unicorn Overlord is peak Vanillaware and will keep you entertained for oh I don’t know 200 hours? Valiant Hearts: Coming Home finally comes home from Netflix exclusivity.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley looks like an absolutely adorable little gem, New Star GP is for those Virtua Racing fans out there, and just fans of retro racing in general too. Speaking of, Top Racer Collection is also out this week. There’s going to be something I missed, so if there is let me know!

This week’s highlights: Unicorn Overlord, Berserk Boy, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, New Star GP, Top Racer Collection

10 Seconds to Win!$6.00$7.50
Airport Link: Connect Near Me$5.25$7.50
Ancient Weapon Holly$26.50
Arcade Archives Tank Battalion$10.50
Astro Duel 2$26.99$29.99
Bad Cat Sam Simulator$14.99
Become The Wild$13.50
Berserk Boy$24.03$26.70
Bottle Tap$6.00
Bubble Fresh Fruits$10.50$15.00
Buggy Off-Road Racing$1.50$7.50
Car Racing Ice – Classic$3.99$18.99
Car VS Cops$4.50$6.00
Cat and Ghostly Road$15.00
Cerveza Cristal$4.20
Cat Survivors$15.00
Chip and Charge$3.00$3.75
Cube Jump Ultimate$6.00
Cube Stack Ultimate$4.50$6.00
Dark Days$6.00$12.00
Dentist Bling$3.00$7.50
Diamond Hands: To The Moon$8.40$10.50
Eldgear$27.00$30.00
Emergency Call – The Attack Squad$45.00
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game$84.95
Fantasy Tower Defense Ultimate$4.50$6.00
Focus Tower$8.40
Fortress Defense$4.50$6.00
Greed: The Mad Scientist$22.99
Guardians of Time: The Chronicles of Chronos$8.85
Gunsmith Workshop Simulator$18.99
Hex Gambit: Respawned$17.56$21.95
Hexa Puzzle Block$4.50$6.00
Highway Getaway: ZigZag Blocky Car$4.50$6.00
Kong Hero!$4.50$6.00
Lost Lands: Stories of the First Brotherhood$21.00
Matches Puzzle 2: Classic Logic Arcade$7.49$14.99
Mediterranea Inferno$13.49$14.99
Metal Mind$22.95$27.00
Neon On!$3.00$7.50
New Star GP$41.70
Paint Rings$6.00
Pipe Connect$6.00
Plumber’s Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition$30.00
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley$27.00$30.00
Stolen Realm$26.32$29.25
Temple Escape$6.00
Toon Roads : Race & Drift$7.50
Top Racer Collection$33.19
Trading Simulator$6.00
TV Studio Story$16.20$18.00
Unicorn Overlord$94.95
Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition$112.95
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home$22.95
Valiant Hearts: The Collection$37.95
Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron FLYBOYZ EDITION$30.00
Warring Universe$6.00
Warrior Escape$6.00
Xatrom Command$9.99

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

