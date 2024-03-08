Nintendo Download Updates (Week 10) Unicorn GP
It’s a great week of releases, and this article was going to be all super positive – because there’s some great things to play. But there’s a new scourge on the eShop, one publisher dumping a bunch of terrible mobile ports with terrible icons that all look like off the shelf games. You’ll know them when you see them on the eShop – but looks like we’re in for weeks of this tish.
Now onto the great stuff! Berserk Boy might look like Mega Man, but it plays very different – but plays well according to early reviews. Unicorn Overlord is peak Vanillaware and will keep you entertained for oh I don’t know 200 hours? Valiant Hearts: Coming Home finally comes home from Netflix exclusivity.
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley looks like an absolutely adorable little gem, New Star GP is for those Virtua Racing fans out there, and just fans of retro racing in general too. Speaking of, Top Racer Collection is also out this week. There’s going to be something I missed, so if there is let me know!
This week’s highlights: Unicorn Overlord, Berserk Boy, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, New Star GP, Top Racer Collection