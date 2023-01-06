434
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 1) Rough Start

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 6, 2023

It’s a new year, time for an injection of fresh new releases on the eShop – so maybe next week then.

There’s a lot of stuff just a little scroll below, but yeah um – we couldn’t tell if anything is good outside a couple of titles. So like this week’s discounts, let’s just move on.

This week’s highlights: Arcade Archives GALAGA, HEROish, oh and there’s a Sonic Frontiers demo out this week.

12 Labours of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus – $12.99
AAA Clock 2 Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $15.30)
AAA Clock Amazing Edition – $2.96 (Usually $16.65)
Age of Heroes: The Beginning – $18.00 (Usually $30.00)
Alphadia Neo – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
AlphaLink – $22.00
Animal Golf – Battle Race – $12.00
Arcade Archives GALAGA – $10.50
Backpack Twins – $18.00
Bazzle – $7.50
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Definitive Edition – $2.98 (Usually $11.85)
Blacksmith Forger – $3.00 (Usually $7.50)
Boat Simulator – $15.00
Cat Tales Ultimate Edition – $2.99 (Usually $30.30)
Clutter 12: It’s About Time – Collector’s Edition – $22.50
Collab Ball – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
Crazy Adventure Bundle – $5.75 (Usually $35.95)
Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily – $21.95
CRYGHT – $2.25
CRYSTORLD – $2.02 (Usually $2.25)
Extreme Snowboard – $11.99
Gravity Thrust – $5.99
Guntech 2 – $22.50
HEROish – $30.00
Hollow World: Dark Knight – $12.99
I’ll be your ideal lover! – My Dream Lover – – $26.70
League of Enthusiastic Losers Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $15.30)
Lost Snowmen – $7.50
Magic Card Tricks – $4.50
Maximus 2 – $6.75
Mojito the Cat Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $16.35)
Moto Rush GT Premium Edition – $2.99 (Usually $24.00)
Neon Souls – $7.99
Pid Deluxe Edition – $2.99 (Usually $30.30)
Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey – $10.79 (Usually $11.99)
Pixel Paint Ultimate Edition – $2.98 (Usually $15.30)
Puzzle Bundle for Toddlers and Kids – 7 in 1 – $59.00
Puzzle Vacations: Ireland – $18.00
Quest Hunter: Deluxe Edition – $57.00
Rafa´s World – $1.50 (Usually $15.00)
Roof Jump Stunt Driver – $19.50
Rooten – $7.50
Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition – $16.20
SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition – $120.94
SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition – $150.00
Sweet Bakery Tycoon Extended Edition – $3.74 (Usually $9.00)
Syndrome Ultimate Edition – $2.72 (Usually $34.49)
The House of Da Vinci 3 – $15.00
Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
Toy Soldiers HD – $45.00
Tumbleweed Destiny – $4.05
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection – $7.69 (Usually $10.99)

