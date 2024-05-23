Nintendo Download Updates (W21) Paper Paper
The craziness that is May continues with a bunch more great looking indie titles and Nintendo’s back with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year For, of course. We’ve got a great review of Paper Mario up if you want to check it out here.
This week’s highlights: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Paper Trail, Duck Detective – The Secret Salami, Bread & Fred, Hauntii, Pine Hearts (review soon) and Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Another week of too many games, when did May get so busy.
