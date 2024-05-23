152
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W21) Paper Paper

by Daniel VuckovicMay 24, 2024
Advertisement

The craziness that is May continues with a bunch more great looking indie titles and Nintendo’s back with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year For, of course. We’ve got a great review of Paper Mario up if you want to check it out here.

This week’s highlights: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Paper Trail, Duck Detective – The Secret Salami, Bread & Fred, Hauntii, Pine Hearts (review soon) and Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Another week of too many games, when did May get so busy.

CurrentlyUsually
50 Pinch Barrage!!$6.70$7.50
Airplane Delivery Simulator 2024: Realistic Geographical$12.99
Arcade Archives LEGION$10.50
BEASTWATCH: Meat & Mayhem$18.00
Blade Jumper$6.37$7.50
Bread & Fred$21.95
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield$58.50
Chocolate Factory Tycoon$3.00$7.50
Claws & Feathers 3$9.00
Coffee Simulator Tycoon$7.50
Conjured Through Death$22.99
Crazy Stunt Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator$6.39$7.99
Dish Puzzle$12.00
Doug’s Nightmare$7.19$8.99
Duck Detective – The Secret Salami$15.00
Easter Bunny: Bubble Shooter$4.99
EGGCONSOLE SHIN MAOU GOLVELLIUS MSX2$9.00
Electronics Puzzle Lab$6.00$7.50
Erra: Exordium$29.99
Eternal Threads$29.95
Evidence Destroyer$3.00$3.75
Hauntii$23.99$29.99
Hentai Girls: Idol Romance$3.29$9.89
Highlaundry Overwashed – Play with your friends!$1.99$12.99
I am Titan$1.59
In His Time$5.95$8.50
Love Palette – 恋色ぱれっと –$26.90
Loving Life$1.69
NecroBouncer$21.99
Ninja Shadow Quest$7.50
One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend Complete Edition$37.50
OrbWars$14.99
Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed$10.15$14.50
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door$79.95
Paper Trail$26.32$29.25
Pine Hearts$26.99$29.99
Pixel Game Maker Series Moon Viewing Jump Rabbit$6.75$7.50
Restaurant Tycoon Simulator$7.50
Scarlet Tower$7.50
SlidePuzzle$4.05$4.50
Soul Link$8.09$8.99
Sunland Town$6.00$7.50
SUSHI Race$5.92$7.40
Swipe Right or Left Geography Binary Quiz$3.00$3.75
Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight$18.00
The Glass Staircase$15.00
The Mermaid of Zennor$8.99
The Quintessential Quintuplets – Five Memories Spent With You$47.25$52.50
The Quintessential Quintuplets – Memories of a Quintessential Summer$47.25$52.50
Tip Top Table Tennis$30.00
TP Bullet$7.99
Ultra Foodmess 2$5.59$6.99
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord$58.50

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment