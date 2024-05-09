575
Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Well City 

by Daniel VuckovicMay 9, 2024
A great week of new releases this week, unfortunately we haven’t been able to review too many but that shouldn’t stop you from picking up some. Both ANIMAL WELL and Little Kitty, Big City are reviewing spectacually – even on the Switch. Imagine Earth and 1000xRESIST both look interesting as well. For retro fans there’s Rainbow Cotton, a Dreamcast classic. There’s also another new Pac-Man Battle Royale game… we’ll see how it goes.

What are you picking up this week?

This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL, Little Kitty, Big City, 1000xRESIST, Imagine Earth, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, Gift, Rainbow Cotton

1000xRESIST$26.55$29.50
Adventure Field™ Remake$6.99
Alien Survivors: To Starship Resurrection$22.99
Animal Puzzle for Kids and Toddlers$9.00$12.00
ANIMAL WELL$33.29$36.99
Animals drop$2.79$4.50
Arcade Archives Tutankham$10.50
Battle Minesweeper Online$3.00$6.00
Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms$21.95
Coconut Farm 3D$7.49$14.99
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process$17.50$25.00
Crab Digger TROPICAL ISLAND$9.99
Culinary Cooking Master Simulator$19.99
Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle$5.62$7.50
Devil Girl$38.99
EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Gift$36.50
Hand in Hand$18.00
HighScore Anomaly Shop$5.99
Hotel Hustle$4.49$16.50
Imagine Earth$37.50
Kinduo 2 – Frostbite$7.99
King Of Pyramid Thieves$6.99
LET’S THROOOW! Street Basketball Simulator$6.39$7.99
Little Kitty, Big City$33.75$37.50
MergeZ$1.59
My Incubi Harem$6.00$7.50
Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2$2.79$3.10
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs$30.95
Pummel Party$21.95
Puzzlerio$3.00
QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~$26.09$28.99
Rainbow Cotton$29.99
Roman City Tycoon$15.00
Smack$13.50
Spot the Odd!$3.00$3.75
Spy Guy Memory$6.00
Stellarons Superstars: Detectives of the Scarlet Horizons$7.35
Summer Games Challenge$30.00
The Night of the Rabbit$29.95
The Prisoner of the Night$18.00$22.50
Vampire: Darkness Falls$5.25$7.50
Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic$7.50

