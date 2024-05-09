Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Well City
A great week of new releases this week, unfortunately we haven’t been able to review too many but that shouldn’t stop you from picking up some. Both ANIMAL WELL and Little Kitty, Big City are reviewing spectacually – even on the Switch. Imagine Earth and 1000xRESIST both look interesting as well. For retro fans there’s Rainbow Cotton, a Dreamcast classic. There’s also another new Pac-Man Battle Royale game… we’ll see how it goes.
What are you picking up this week?
This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL, Little Kitty, Big City, 1000xRESIST, Imagine Earth, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, Gift, Rainbow Cotton
