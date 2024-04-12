Nintendo Download Updates (W15) Mr Manor
A so far quiet month of April continues this week, but that’s alright it gives some games that might be lost in the rush shine – and there’s a couple of them this week for sure.
This week’s highlights: Slave Zero X looks like like an interesting hack and slash and has some great reviews on other platforms, EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer IV DRASLEFAMILY MSX2 is as old as its name is long – this 1987 RPG might be worth a look at. Hero’s Hour could be interesting for turn-based strategy fans. It’s a week for visually distinct games, Ato continues the trend. Finally we have Botany Manor a first person puzzler also getting good reviews.
Look out for the AI rubbish in the list below, it’s getting worse and worse every week.
