Nintendo Download Updates (W15) Mr Manor

by Daniel VuckovicApril 12, 2024
A so far quiet month of April continues this week, but that’s alright it gives some games that might be lost in the rush shine – and there’s a couple of them this week for sure.

This week’s highlights: Slave Zero X looks like like an interesting hack and slash and has some great reviews on other platforms, EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer IV DRASLEFAMILY MSX2 is as old as its name is long – this 1987 RPG might be worth a look at. Hero’s Hour could be interesting for turn-based strategy fans. It’s a week for visually distinct games, Ato continues the trend. Finally we have Botany Manor a first person puzzler also getting good reviews.

Look out for the AI rubbish in the list below, it’s getting worse and worse every week.

Alchemy Pipes Puzzle$14.99
Arcade Archives VS. SUPER XEVIOUS MYSTERY OF GUMP$10.50
Ato$22.95
Bakery Simulator$20.40$25.50
Botany Manor$37.50
Cirrus Business$10.00
Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace$6.69$8.99
Color Road$1.50$7.50
Cryptrio$5.99$7.49
Die Again$18.00
EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer IV DRASLEFAMILY MSX2$9.00
Escape Game The Deserted House$6.75$13.50
Exploration Adventures$9.00$12.00
Farmyard Haven$7.20
Football Cup 2024$15.75$22.50
Glorious Savior$20.25$22.50
Hero’s Hour$24.29$26.99
Japan Train Models – JR Freight Edition$10.92$13.65
Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy! – Complete Edition$21.00
King Krieg Survivors$1.99$9.99
Kudzu$6.90
Leafy Trails Collection$11.25$15.00
Let’s! Revolution!$29.50
Loretta$18.39$22.99
Make It Fly!$3.00$6.00
Mimi the cat: Mimi’s Scratcher$7.50
Monster Legacy: New Horizons 2$7.50
Moonglow Bay$37.50
Motorcycle Extreme Driver: Moto Racing Simulator$6.39$7.99
nBlocks – Unblock Your Creativity$3.00$15.00
Offroad Jeep Quest: Mountain Trails$4.99$12.00
Outer Terror$12.79$15.99
Overdelivery – Delivery Simulator$2.99$12.99
Oxytone$6.00$12.00
Park Them All!$7.50
Ruff Ghanor$27.99
Slave Zero X$37.50
Slave Zero X Digital Deluxe Edition$44.95
SokoFrog$6.00$7.50
Sophia the Traveler$11.88$13.20
Steel Sand Mars Chronicles – Survival Simulator$2.99$19.99
The Kindeman Remedy$11.79
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered$75.00
Tongue Tale$8.40$12.00
Which Country Is Larger?$3.75

