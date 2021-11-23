Nintendo America’s Doug Bowser addresses Activision Blizzard reports in confirmed internal email

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has briefed Nintendo staff on the company’s concerns over the ongoing Activision Blizzard scandal in an internal email, which has since been confirmed as accurate by Nintendo of America PR, Fanbyte’s Imran Khan is reporting.

Bowser’s email, which was sent to all Nintendo of America staff in addition to staff at Nintendo-owned studios like Retro and Next Level, described the latest reports about the embattled Activision Blizzard’s response to workplace harassment as “distressing and disturbing”. He went on to say that the accounts “run counter to [Bowser’s] values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values, and policies”.

According to the report from Fanbyte, the email says that Nintendo have been in contact with Activision over the concerns, and have taken actions, with more future actions on the table, though it’s not listed what these actions are. The email also reportedly mentioned that Nintendo has been working with the ESA, a US-based industry lobbying group of which Nintendo and Activision are both members, to hold member companies to highers standards in regards to harassment and abuse in the workplace.

“Every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where all understand the consequences of not doing so.”

The email follows similar leaked emails from both Microsoft and Sony, both of which condemned and expressed concern over the situation.

In response to the Fanbyte article, Nintendo of America PR confirmed the email was accurate in a statement to the outlet:

“We can confirm the content of Doug Bowser’s internal email to Nintendo of America staff is accurate. We have nothing further to share on this topic.”

Activision Blizzard has found itself in hot water following numerous lawsuits and reports in relation to its workplace practices, particularly around workplace harassment, abuse, sexual misconduct, and HR concerns. The reports have led to mass walkouts and protests from Activision Blizzard staff, as well as calls from staff at the company and various media outlets for CEO Bobby Kotick, as well as other board members, to resign.