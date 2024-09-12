New overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has landed

Advertisement

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, calling it an overview trailer—and it does exactly what the name suggests.

While the trailer doesn’t showcase a lot of new footage, it compiles everything we’ve learned about the game so far into one place. However, for those eagerly awaiting every bit of Echoes of Wisdom content before release, there are some new locales and enemies included.

In the spirit of Nintendo, we’ll also bring together some of our previous coverage of the game, including our preview and bargain guide (now featuring preorder bonuses at JB Hi-Fi and EB Games).

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches on Thursday, September 26th, 2024.