Monster Hunter Rise’s first big update is out today, with three new monsters
Capcom just held the first post-release digital event for Monster Hunter Rise, and showed off all the new stuff coming to the game in its first big update.
Monster Hunter Rise’s Title Update 1 will bring three returning big monsters, the Chameleos, the Kushala Daora, and the Teostra, as well as Apex versions of the Diablos and the Rathalos. On top of this, Apex creatures will be available to hunt outside of the Rampage setting, new quests for both single and multiplayer will be available, and the Hunter Rank cap will be unlocked. In addition, a bunch of new cosmetic options will become available, with Layered Armor crafting now being possible, plus a swathe of new cosmetic DLC on the eShop and upcoming event quests. You can see the full list of things being added below. Title Update 1 (also known as Ver 2.0) will be available later today.
The next Monster Hunter Rise update was also dated, and is due to become available in late May. It will add more monsters, and likely a lot more that has yet to be revealed.