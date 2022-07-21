Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak amiibo release date moved up to August in Australia
They were due to arrive in June, and then got pushed back to September – but good news the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak amiibo are moving up to August.
Nintendo has confirmed the new release date, August 12th, via its social media channels. While they were able to be preordered at EB Games before, Nintendo has put them up on the My Nintendo Store for preorder now as well.
Well that’s some good news for today then.
These Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak amiibo are now arriving 12/8 in Australia & New Zealand!— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 21, 2022
Now available to pre-order at EB Games, and pre-purchase via My Nintendo Store: https://t.co/ZISGXXoGsP pic.twitter.com/d8NgBcwLSS
